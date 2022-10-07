Rita Wilson creates conversations with '70s-era duets

  • Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    1/5

    Rita Wilson Portrait Session

    Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    2/5

    Rita Wilson Portrait Session

    Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    3/5

    Rita Wilson Portrait Session

    Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    4/5

    Rita Wilson Portrait Session

    Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
    Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • This image released by Sing It Loud Records shows "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (Sing It Loud Records via AP)
    5/5

    Music Rita Wilson

    This image released by Sing It Loud Records shows "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (Sing It Loud Records via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Actress/singer Rita Wilson poses for a portrait, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Los Angeles to promote her album "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
This image released by Sing It Loud Records shows "Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." (Sing It Loud Records via AP)
KRISTIN M. HALL
·5 min read

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — When actor and singer Rita Wilson was a young girl, she and her Greek mother would bond over listening to songs on the radio, especially '70s singer-songwriters.

Wilson's mother would engage her in conversation about the meanings of the songs and what the artist was trying to say, sometimes giving her daughter a new way to think about lyrics.

“I think hearing songs from someone else’s perspective and them hearing it differently is always a great way to hear a song and also says how powerful it is with music because we’re all interpreting them in our own ways," said Wilson.

Now Wilson is doing just that with her favorite '70s songs and turning them into duets for her new record “Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets." Her musical collaborators include Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jackson Browne, Tim McGraw, Elvis Costello and many more.

She talked to The Associated Press about creating a conversation with her duet partners, working with artists who she loved and bridging her love of music and acting. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

AP: Most of these songs were not originally recorded as duets. Why did you want to transform them in that way?

WILSON: Well, I love these songs and I revere the songwriters who wrote them and the original artists who recorded them. And when songs are great the way these are, I didn’t want to mess with them too much. I didn’t want to reinvent the melody or reinvent the tempo. I wanted to stay connected to that emotional reaction I had when I heard them when I was younger. So I thought, ‘All right, then what makes this different and what makes it fresh?’ And when I started thinking about my mom and those connections and well, maybe this is people talking to each other, maybe there’s a conversation here that could be had. So in the initial — let’s call them the bag of songs — there were so many and we just threw in everything that we loved. My co-producer is Matt Rawlings, an amazing pianist, arranger, orchestrator. He’s an incredible musician. So we just put everything that we loved in there and as we started thinking about, all right, but what are these songs saying? Because some songs are just great songs, but is there really an opportunity for a duet here?"

AP: How many of these singers did you know well already and how many were like a cold call?

WILSON: I didn’t know a lot of people, had maybe met some people in passing. I didn’t know Willie Nelson at all. But Matt Rawlings, my co-producer, had produced and won Grammys with Willie Nelson’s Gershwin album and his Sinatra album. So he reached out to Willie, and I reached out to Jackson Browne because we had done that song live before together, and we really enjoyed doing that song together, “Let It Be Me.” Josh Groban, I had met, didn’t really know that well, but I could hear his voice on that, on "Songbird." I could just hear it. And it was so cool because he said, “Thank you for asking me to do this. No one ever asks me to sing like this.” Because his audience has an expectation of his incredible instrument and voice. And he can blow the roof off something. And I think he was intrigued by singing in a more intimate way.

AP: Did you and Matt give the duet partners creative freedom to sing their own way?

WILSON: When Elvis Costello sang on ”Fire," the Bruce Springsteen song, I was so blown away. He came in and he had this way of singing "fire" that was unlike any thing I’d ever heard. Normally it goes, “and when we kiss, ooh, fire.” Right? He brought in to the word “kiss” every ounce of desire, longing, desperation, frustration. I mean, you just hear it in his voice and there’s no, “ooh,” it’s just “kiss.” And then "fire" is like an exclamation point, like, I can’t take it anymore! That I just loved. It was exhilarating. I still talk about it. I still get goose bumps on that.

AP: You've been putting out albums since 2012, but what made you decide to pursue songwriting and singing on top of your acting career?

WILSON: When I started songwriting, it felt so wildly creative to me in a way that I had not been able to experience as an actor because I kept playing the same roles over and over again... I feel like I’ve said this before, but I feel like I’ve exhausted the cannon of a warm, kind, nurturing mother, sister, wife, daughter, you know? There’s only so many ways that that character can be written and you get tired of it... And creatively, songwriting is such an intimate process that became so satisfying that I felt like I had found a creative home for myself that I could do and not have to wait on other people to do it. Meaning that if you’re producing a movie, sometimes that takes years. And if you’re in a movie, you have control of one aspect of your performance, but then it’s out of your hands. So it enabled me to stay in that creative conversation and in a very connected way.

__

Online: https://ritawilson.com

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh