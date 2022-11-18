Rita Ora's See-Through Jumpsuit Is Her Most Daring Naked Look Yet

Getty Images

The MTV European Music Awards took place last weekend, bringing with it some notably sheer red carpet looks. First up was Taylor Swift's see-through dress, covered in emerald green gems. But the Midnights artist wasn't the only A-lister leaning into the transparent trend. Rita Ora, who hosted the awards show alongside Taika Waititi, chose the night to debut her most daring naked look yet. In addition to being totally see-through, Rita's jumpsuit also had a plunging neckline extending all the way down to her belly button. Yes, realely.

Now, it has to be said, Rita wore a whole load of outfits over the course of the evening (eight, to be exact!) but it's her red carpet get-up that really stood out. Rita arrived at the EMAs wearing an Elie Saab Couture design from 2003 featuring romantic white and red floral appliqué all over. First of all, we love to see celebrities wearing vintage. And, of course, we're always fans of a daring fashion moment - of which this one-piece definitely qualifies.

Getty Images

Getty Images

From the side, you can see the totally backless design, coupled with a long diaphanous train:

Getty Images

As for beauty details, the Brit goes for graphic eyeshadow and neutral toned lip with her hair worn down in loose waves:

Getty Images

Remember how we said Rita wore quite a few 'fits on the night? Well, this cut-out dress and boot combo, worn backstage, is another one of our faves:

Basically, there was no shortage of Rita looks at the EMAs – and we are so here for the fashion show.

You Might Also Like