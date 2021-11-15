Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Laugh It Up On The MTV EMAs Red Carpet

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi definitely brought the fun to the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet on Sunday night.

The couple – who started dating in March of this year, while they were both spending time Down Under – made a joint appearance at the EMAs in Budapest, where they were seen laughing it up together as they made their way into the event.

While Taika was initially seen arranging the train of Rita’s dress, he took the opportunity to strike a few poses of his own using the elaborate garment as a prop.

The couple made a memorable appearance on the EMAs red carpet on Sunday night (Photo: Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images)

Taika and Rita started dating earlier this year (Photo: Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images)

The New Zealand-born actor and filmmaker was also seen having a bit of a Kris Jenner moment when he started taking his own snaps of Rita on his phone…

He is... aware there are a fair few photographers right in front of him, right? (Photo: Kate Green via Getty Images)

...before going the whole nine yards, grabbing one of the nearby paps’ cameras and getting stuck in…

And finally, let’s just take a moment to appreciate the sheer drama of this shot…

Incredible (Photo: John Phillips via Getty Images)

Rita and Taika made their red carpet debut appearance as a couple over the summer, when they attended the premiere of The Suicide Squad, which the Jojo Rabbit actor also starred in.

Following this, they appeared together at the premiere of Marvel’s The Eternals and walked the red carpet at the Met Gala earlier this year.

Taika and Rita at the Met Gala in September (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)

BTS were the big winners at this year’s EMAs, scooping four awards on the night, while Ed Sheeran went home with Best Artist and Best Song for his track Bad Habits.

Other winners on the night included Lil Nas X, Little Mix and Saweetie, who also hosted the show.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

