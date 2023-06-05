Rita Ora shows off her natural brunette colour with a wet-look hairstyle

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Rita Ora's been in the public eye for a decade and over that time she's pretty much always been blonde. She's gone from peroxide bottle blonde to the most buttery honeys and caramels and even recently went for the on-trend barista blonde, but none the less, she's been a committed blonde. I have at times wondered what she'd look like with the chocolatey brown curls of her school throwback pics, and her latest shoot gives us an idea of what that might look like.

Posing with her husband, Taika Waititi for a jaw-droppingly hot cover shoot, both have had a switch-up, with Mr Ora taking his buzzcut shorter than ever, and Rita sporting a wet-look that provides quite the transformation.

Created by hair stylist Sophie Roberts, the deep side-part is another win for the side-part's return (though I stand by it never truly went anywhere). The striking wet-look style makes her dark ombre blonde look deep brown, almost to the tips, giving the illusion of her natural brunette colouring. Meanwhile, the intensely-slicked lengths straighten away her trademark curls, with the end result looking like her secret extra sister we never knew about.

Makeup artist Lochie Stonehouse, matched the look with a strong and sharp brow, a smudged wing, and a rose lip that only accentuated the new contrast between her illusion hair tone and her complexion.

And in the words of Paris Hilton in Rita's comments section: "That’s Hot!😍😍🔥🔥."

