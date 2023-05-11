Rita Ora says wedding to Taika Waititi was planned ‘in two or three days’

Rita Ora says her wedding to Taika Waititi was planned “in two or three days”, and that the occasion had been “perfect”.

The British singer said she had wanted to keep the ceremony private “because my life and career aren’t” and had really wanted the Hollywood director’s children to be present.

Ora confirmed the marriage earlier this year, and that the pair had begun dating in 2021 after she went to Australia to work as a coach on the local version of The Voice.

The pair are known for making appearances together at high-profile events, where they often produce viral moments through their behaviour.

Speaking to Glamour UK, Ora said they had been initially hesitant to take their long-term friendship to the next level for fear of ruining it, but that there was “never a dull moment” in the relationship.

“We vibe off each other,” she said.

She also revealed how the wedding had been planned “in two to three days, when I was out of cycle, which is what I call it when I’m not in album cycle mode”.

“There was no real getting down on one knee. It was more like, ‘I want to marry you. Let’s just do it,” she said.

“Some women like to feel that real special attention that day. And everyone’s different. And for me – I think with my job, it is all… it’s very attention driven – I wanted to keep it private because my life and my career aren’t.”

Waititi has two daughters from a previous marriage, Matewa and Te, and Ora said she had not wanted to do the wedding without them there.

“We just figured it out and we did it. And it was perfect,” she told Glamour UK.

It comes after Ora announced the release date of her highly-anticipated third studio album You & I, which will arrive on July 14.

Waititi directed the video for her new single, Praising You, which she performed live for the first time at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday.

During the performance, she was joined by a 12-year-old Ukrainian dancer forced to flee the Russian invasion.

Ora is the cover star for the May edition of Glamour UK. The full interview with the singer can be read online now.