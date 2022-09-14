Rita Ora Put Her Own Spin On Running Up That Hill And People Had A *Lot* Of Thoughts

Rita Ora performing at Rock In Rio (Photo: Buda Mendes via Getty Images)

Rita Ora gave an enthusiastic rendition of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill as part of a recent concert in Brazil – and people had a lot to say about it.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping star made an appearance at the Rock In Rio festival, where she performed her hit single For You in a mash-up with Running Up That Hill, which recently saw a resurgence thanks to its prominence in the fourth season of Stranger Things.

However, rather than sticking to Kate Bush’s original melody, Rita made the decision to try something new and put her own spin on the classic 80s tune with – it has to be said – some mixed results.

Rita Ora cantando o clássico "Running Up That Hill" de Kate Bush #RockInRio#RitaOraNoMultishowpic.twitter.com/pOYMDYPoxK — BCharts (@bchartsnet) September 11, 2022

At the end of her *ahem* unique rendition of the track, the I Will Never Let You Down singer was then seen briefly crawling on the floor, before blowing a kiss to her audience.

A clip of the performance was then shared on the Brazilian outlet BCharts’ official Twitter account, with the video certainly sparking a lot of conversation online:

this is that one girl who ‘can sing’ at every school talent show ever https://t.co/eOw1NQxM9F — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) September 14, 2022

Obsessed with this. Absolutely deranged.



A complete massacre of the original. Each note more wild and unpredictable than the next. Ending with a cocky kiss, like she just fucking killed it.



100% perfect. No notes. https://t.co/9oFbYPbCPV — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) September 14, 2022

the Kate Bush renaissance has gone too far https://t.co/BbY8B20POHpic.twitter.com/yOwHJngdQc — nebula should have killed thanos (@gwenstacying) September 14, 2022

This is chaotic. Rita remains an icon. Obsessed. https://t.co/iqtpo8HSXq — Sean✨ (@seanbschmn) September 14, 2022

It’s giving national anthem. Rein it in Rita !! https://t.co/Q1KdCgx0EA — holly (@hollyshortall) September 14, 2022

I cannot believe she Michelle Bass Pie Jesu’d it https://t.co/c3jvDdJ4bo — j (@jcgregs) September 13, 2022

How do I get somebody arrested for being disrespectful to the queen? https://t.co/qBNOF7Djsh — Fatt Butcher (@FattButcher) September 14, 2022

this sounds like when someone says the alphabet backwards https://t.co/Oxjp3J5X1d — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) September 14, 2022

She can definitely sing but this was horrible, I’m sorry 😭 https://t.co/p44D1RXvm3 — Alien Superstar 🛸✨ (@aab93x) September 13, 2022

well uncantando it https://t.co/o0KOciZMRX — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 13, 2022

And if I only could

I’d make a deal with God

And I’d get him to swap me places

With somebody else

Who didn’t press unmute

No problems https://t.co/RlEh5o2m0Y — Sian Harrison 🌻 (@bysianharrison) September 14, 2022

Interestingly, Rita’s husband Taika Waiti recently made headlines after he slated Stranger Things for “ruining” Kate Bush for him.

You can write your own punchline for that one, folks.

Running Up That Hill debuted as the lead single from Kate’s Hounds Of Love album in 1985, peaking at number three upon its original release.

Following the success of Stranger Things’ fourth season, the song made its way back into the charts, eventually giving the enigmatic singer her first number one single since Wuthering Heights in 1979.

