Rita Ora Looks Like a Character Out of a Jane Austen Novel, With Vintage "Wedding" Look

Rita Ora is known to be one of the girlies that provide conversation-worthy hair and makeup moments. So it should be no surprise that she rose to the editorial glam occasion with a time period hairstyle, rocking a vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown.

Ora took to Instagram to share a few pics shot by photographer Erik Melvin from the set of her upcoming single, "You Only Love Me," giving a multitude of vibes that blend seamlessly together. Not only did she manage to grab an archived YSL wedding gown from the '80s, but she is also incomparably stunning. Her beehive updo reminds us of something fresh out of a Jane Austen piece from the 1800s. The height, glamorous waves and bouffant make for a sweet fulfillment for a visual appetite. The entire style was sturdy and held its own, but paired with the tulle veil, we're in pure photogenic bliss.

Following the romantic bridal vibes, Ora's makeup was kept very avant-garde with a beautiful pink diffused cut crease eyeshadow, blending into a purple wing and glossy flesh-toned lip. Her skin gleamed with highlighter brushed along her structured cheekbones and down the lining of her nose. For the manicure moment, she opted for medium squoval nails that gave off a blushed version of "lip gloss nails."

We're obviously obsessed with this decadent display from Rita ora and feel that you should get into it too. Catch more of the dreamy look ahead.