Rita Ora Just Wore the Most Confusing Pants, Ever

Rita Ora has never been one to be low-key. From barely there dresses that steal the spotlight to a not-so-low-key relationship, she knows that her place is front and center. To prove it, she stepped out today wearing one of the most head-scratching pairs of pants we've ever seen — and punctuated the outfit with a slogan tee straight from your Y2K fantasies.

While taking a stroll in London today, Ora wore a long-sleeved cropped black T-shirt emblazoned with "J'Adore Cowboys." In keeping with the cheeky western statement, she added fringed sleeves to the look and low-rise pants with a belly chain. But south of her waist, there was a second waistband (two, actually) near her knees, and what looked like another pair of pants, complete with belt details and distressing.

She finished the pants pants with chunky shoes and a smattering of silver rings. Stealthy black sunglasses and a big smile were also present and accounted for, because she's got reason to be super happy today.

Ora is celebrating the release of her third studio album,You & I, out today. According to The Independent, the tracks were "written in the wake of Ora’s marriage to New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi last year." It's her first album since 2018’s Phoenix and since that drop, she's earned 10 billion global streams and earned the distinction of holding the record for the most Top 10 singles for a British female artist. She's also performed at the Oscars, the Vatican, and for President Barack Obama.



Earlier this week, Ora wore a fishnet dress that was just as eye-catching as today's slogan tee and beguiling bottoms combo. Ora and her bestie Emily Ratajkowski arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse for the British Vogue x Self Portrait summer party and while both of them opted for LBDs, Ora's dress's open weave showed off her underwear set and belly chain. She finished the look with a choker and shimmering, crystal-covered ankle boots.



