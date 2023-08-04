Rita Ora just shared the first pictures from her and Taika Waititi’s lush LA wedding

Lisa Maree Williams - Getty Images

On 4 August 2022, Rita Ora and her now husband, Taika Waititi, had an impromptu wedding, marrying after having known each other for four years and dated for one. And now, after 12 months of marriage, to reminisce, the couple are sharing a glimpse into their big day.

In an exclusive article with Vogue magazine, Rita says that she has enjoyed reading the public speculations about her and Taika's relationship. "It’s actually been quite entertaining for us to see the different stories people made up and all the while getting to keep it to ourselves," the singer admits.

"And, I love that we now get to share what really happened – and to do it on our one-year anniversary no less!"



In terms of the wedding itself, Rita and Taika tell Vogue that they wanted to keep it casual with just two weeks to prepare and a guest list of eight. In attendance were family and friends, including Rita's sister, Elena and their parents tuning in via a Zoom call.

"Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn’t have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple, Taika says. "My daughters were there, and they made everything really fun and easy: I think just because we didn’t have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

"I felt really peaceful actually," Rita added. "It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."



Jack Gorlin, the couple's wedding photographer also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram page.

As shown, Rita wore a beautiful, white floor-length dress that featured a one-shoulder sleeve and shimmer embellishments. Vogue reveal that Tom Ford was the fashion designer behind Rita's gown with Lorraine Schwartz having designed the jewellery.

We can't wait to see what the future holds for the two and we wish them nothing but happiness and success. Here's to love!

