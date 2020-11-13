Rita Ora: ‘I am more comfortable in my skin than ever before ahead of my 30th birthday’

Rita Ora has said she is now “the woman that I want to be” as she prepares to turn 30 - and admitted she has learned lessons from the “mistakes” of her twenties.

In an exclusive interview with the Standard, Ora said she was “lucky” to be able to look back and learn from her younger years ahead of the milestone birthday on November 26.

Ora, who has enjoyed a string of number one hits including Hot Right Now, said: “I am the woman that I want to be. The big 30! I am more comfortable in my skin than ever before.”

The singer, who was born in Kosovo but moved to London as a child, added: “I never really had a normal 20-year-old life but I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. It is something I have noticed in lockdown - I have never had that life where you can just go out and walk around your garden or anywhere and no one really cares."

Speaking specifically about growing up in the limelight, Ora said: "I mean you are in your 20s. You have you learn and of course you make mistakes. I think I now look back at my 20s as a lesson. And I am very lucky to be able to do that.”

During her eight years in music, Ora has been criticised by the public on a number of issues - most prominently her 2018 song “Girls" - the lyrics of which were attacked by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

At the time, she apologised and said “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone."

More recently, she was reportedly criticised by local residents for relocating from London to the Cotswolds ahead of the lockdown in March.

Ora, who has also starred in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and other projects such as Twist - a new movie based on Charles Dickens’s Oliver Twist - said at times she had struggled with life in the public eye.

“I think for anyone living in the limelight… You can’t go to school for that,” she said. “There is no school about how to be famous. You are thrown in to the deep end and then it is up to you to work it out. I think I learnt the hard way really. You have this thing where you accept: ‘Ok this is my life now.’”

