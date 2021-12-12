Rita Moreno Turns 90 as New West Side Story Debuts in Theaters 60 Years After the Original

Rita Moreno

Michael Kovac/Getty Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno is busier than ever as she rings in her 90th birthday.

The Oscar winner celebrated among her close family and friends on Saturday, a day after Steven Spielberg's West Side Story — which she co-produced and stars in — landed in theaters.

Moreno won the Academy Award in 1962, a year after the release of the 1961 original version of the musical film in which she played Anita.

In Spielberg's reimagining of the hit musical, Moreno plays Valentina, the widow of Doc who offers Ansel Elgort's Tony a new chance at a job and a life.

RELATED: Rita Moreno's Life in Photos, from West Side Story to One Day at a Time

Ariana DeBose now stars as Anita opposite newcomer Rachel Zegler as Maria. Moreno and DeBose, 30, spoke about working together on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Moreno admitted it was "bizarre" to see DeBose play the part for which she won an Oscar almost 60 years ago.

"She is a beautiful Anita in the movie," said Moreno in the interview. "It was so bizarre because suddenly I was playing another role and she was playing Anita."

RELATED VIDEO: Rita Moreno Recycles Her 1962 Oscars Dress 56 Years Later for the 2018 Academy Awards

When Holt asked DeBose if she was in "awe" of Moreno, she said, "Oh, absolutely."

"She means a lot to me. She means a lot to the Puerto Rican community, to the Latino community at large, and to the entertainment industry at large," DeBose continued.

The actress, who has also starred in The Prom and Hamilton, said she didn't try to play Moreno's version of Anita in the new Spielberg reimagining of the iconic musical.

"I was very adamant that whatever interpretation I delivered for this performance was massively different," she said. "But by virtue of being a Black woman that makes it a different portrayal."

rita moreno and ariana debose

Silver Screen Collection/Getty; Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, DeBose revealed that Moreno had offered her a tip for portraying Anita, saying, "She told me, 'Niña, I'll tell you anything you want to know.'"

"She empowered me, encouraged me to do my own thing," DeBose said. "She did tell me one note, but I won't tell you what it was."

DeBose did say, "She said, 'I think there's more power in a different delivery,'" adding, "I took the note, it was a good note."