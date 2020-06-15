Rita Moreno reveals what 'scares the hell' out of her about Biden's potential presidency

Legendary actress Rita Moreno appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sunday. Having been a civil rights activist all her life, Moreno discussed the correlation between President Trump’s tenure in office and the resurgence of open racism in the U.S.

“I think this president has given permission to a big segment of the population to air their views, shall we say, or attitudes and I think that has brought out an enormous amount of racism that we were not privy to before,” said Moreno.

Moreno believes Trump has emboldened racists to reveal themselves to speak openly. “It's implicit in whatever he does and says,” she said.

As protests to end systemic racism continue throughout the country, President Trump’s poll numbers have been steadily dwindling. And while Moreno hopes that spells victory for Joe Biden in November, she’s worried his potential presidency has already been somewhat hijacked by Trump.

“He's going to have to do so much repairing of the damage that has been done, I have this dreadful feeling he's going to spend 4 years doing only that,” said Moreno. “That's what scares the hell out of me.”

Watch What Happens With Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

