Rita Moreno on Dating Elvis Presley After Receiving a Call from His Manager: 'He Liked What He Saw'

getty (2) Rita Moreno; Elvis Presley

Rita Moreno is recalling what led to her fling with Elvis Presley.

In a fireside chat between Moreno and People en Español at the DotdashMeredith offices in New York City on Wednesday, the legendary actress opened up about her run-in with none other than the King of Rock and Roll.

"Elvis Presley is another whole story," Moreno, 92, said. "I was going with Marlon [Brando] at the time. He wasn't necessarily going with me, but I was going with him. You know what I mean?"

"I found one day some lady's lingerie in his house and I went home weeping and crying and so hurt and furious and I thought, 'I never want to see him again,'" she continued. "But I knew I didn't mean that. I was really just absolutely crushed. Not only crushed but I was his slave. I just adored and worshiped him is more like it."

The very next day after that incident, she received an unexpected phone call from Colonel Tom Parker, who managed Presley.

"Turns out Elvis saw you with the commissary of the 20th Century Fox," she said with a southern accent, recalling what he told her. "He liked what he saw and he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?"

She paused and remembered what she was feeling in that moment: "I saw the underwear and I said yes."

In December 2021, the Oscar winner also opened up about the instance during an appearance on The View, when she was asked about Brando "constantly" cheating on her during their on-and-off eight-year relationship.

Moreno said that she "dated [Elvis] several times" and that she found him to be "sweet but boring."

"He was sweet, but he was a country boy. So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn't take long. He started to throw chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful. And I just sat there as he threw chairs and carried on," Moreno said, crossing her arms and pretending to look at her nails as she mimicked being unfazed by Brando's reaction.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Rita Moreno in New York City in November 2021

Moreno and Brando met when she was 22 on the set of the Napoleon biopic Désirée.

The actress's life, career, and tumultuous relationship with Brando were detailed in the documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021.

In 2017, Moreno told PEOPLE Brando was the "lust" of her life and revealed she kept a photo of The Godfather star in her bedroom.

"Why that picture of Marlon Brando? Because he was a big love of mine in my life," Moreno said at the time. "This one, it almost seems like a vignette out of a movie, so that's why it's there. He was the lust of my life and that over there is the love of my life," admitted Moreno, gesturing to a framed photo of her with her husband, pictured in an embrace.

Moreno is starring in the upcoming film, The Prank, which is set for release on March 15. In the dark comedy, Moreno plays the ultimate mean teacher, whose students attempt to get back at her by pulling off a prank that leads to more drama than they ever could have imagined.

