Rita Lee, musician revered as Brazil’s ‘Queen of Rock’ – obituary

Rita Lee with her Os Mutantes bandmates Arnaldo Baptista (standing) and his brother Sergio - J Ferreira Da Silva

Rita Lee, the singer and musician who has died aged 75, was a co-founder of the Brazilian band Os Mutantes and went on to be known as her country’s “Queen of Rock”, selling more than 50 million records; in 1988, Prince Charles told the Daily Mirror that he was a big fan of her song Lança Perfume (“Spray Perfume”) – a paean to hedonism – and said she was his favourite singer.

She became as well known for her fierce feminism as for her music. “I was not born to get married and wash underwear,” she said in 2008. “I wanted the same freedom as the boys who used to play in the street with their toy cars. When I got into music, I realised that the ‘machos’ reigned absolute, even more in rock music. ‘Wow,’ I said, ‘this is where I’m going to let my fangs out and give them a hard time.’”

Rita Lee Jones was born in São Paulo on December 31 1947; her American-Brazilian father, Charles Fenley Jones, was a dentist – the family spoke English at home – while her mother Romilda Padula, of Italian ancestry, was a pianist. Rita studied classical piano, but when it was time for the debutante ball that many Brazilian girls have to mark their 15th birthdays, she asked for a drum kit instead.

She was educated in a French-language school and became fluent in Spanish, French, and Italian, as well as Portuguese and English. She attended college but soon dropped out to follow a musical path.

She joined an all-girl band, the Teenage Singers, then in 1966 – two years after a military dictatorship had seized power in Brazil – she teamed up with her fellow Paulistas, brothers Arnaldo and Sérgio Dias Baptista, in forming a band they initially called Six Sided Rockers. Changing their name to Os Mutantes (“the Mutants”), they met the singer Gilberto Gil, who drew them into the dissident artistic Tropicália movement.

Os Mutantes' second album

Also known as “Tropicalismo”, the movement, which found its clearest expression in music, fused the popular with the avant-garde and Brazilian and African rhythms with American and British pop and psychedelia. Os Mutantes recorded two albums, their self-titled debut (1968) and Mutantes (1969) that reflected its aesthetic, before moving into more conventional rock territory. Musicians as diverse as David Byrne, Kurt Cobain and Beck all spoke of being inspired by the band.

Rita Lee left in 1972 and forged a wildly successful solo career, backed initially by her band Tutti Frutti, and later by her husband Robert de Carvalho. She had a long string of hits, most of which are still adored to this day in Brazil, and her songs made frequent appearances on the soundtracks of South America’s beloved telenovelas.

Rita Lee could not be accused of shunning the rock’n’roll lifestyle. She was a self-described rebel and “hippie communist” who was arrested for marijuana possession and did several stints in rehab. “I recognise that my best songs were written in an altered state, and my worst too,” she wrote. “I only regret my delay in realising that the ‘medicine’ had long since expired. My generation suffered the claustrophobia of a brutal dictatorship, and using drugs was a way to breathe airs of freedom.”

Rita Lee in 1988 - 4Imagens/Getty Images

In 2001 Rita Lee won a Latin Grammy for her album 3001. She retired from performing in 2010, citing physical frailty.

In 2021, with her husband and long-time collaborator Roberto do Carvalho, she released a new track, Change, plus remixes of some of her best-known work. That year, she was diagnosed with lung cancer, naming her tumour “Jair”, a dig at Brazil’s divisive president at the time, Jair Bolsonaro (one of her children later announced that her cancer was in remission).

Rita Lee is survived by her husband and their three children.

Rita Lee, born December 31 1947, died May 8 2023

