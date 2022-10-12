Rita Achrekar Joins QuadReal’s Board of Directors

QuadReal

Risk management expert and seasoned board member deepens the experience and perspective of QuadReal’s Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuadReal Property Group (“QuadReal”) welcomes Rita Achrekar to its Board of Directors.



Rita brings to the organization over 30 years of experience in global capital markets, risk management, governance and business transformation. She currently serves on the boards of ICICI Bank Canada, Farm Credit Canada and Canadian Investor Protection Fund.

In addition to Rita’s extensive board experience, she is an Executive in Residence at the Global Risk Institute in Financial Services. Previously, Rita was Senior Vice President, Global Risk Management at Scotiabank, one of Canada’s leading banks, where she led global teams in market risk, credit risk and compliance transformation. She volunteers her time as a mentor with Women in Capital Markets and Neythri in addition to frequently speaking at industry events on the topics of risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

“We are pleased to have Rita on board. Her impressive experience in financial services, including the important areas of risk management and governance best practices, will enhance our global execution capabilities,” said Thomas Garbutt, Board Chair.

“QuadReal is at the forefront of prudent real estate investing and has an impressive track record of delivering strong returns and growth to its clients. I look forward to working with the team and fellow board members to help further QuadReal’s strategic goals and commitment to community building,” said Rita.

Rita’s appointment brings the membership of QuadReal’s Board to eight members. QuadReal's Board is appointed by the CEO/CIO of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI). In addition to now six independent real estate professionals, the Board includes BCI’s Executive Vice President and Global Head, Public Markets, Daniel Garant and Chief Operating Officer, Shauna Lukaitis. BCI established QuadReal in 2016 to manage its real estate debt and equity programs. With $221.1 billion of managed assets as at March 31, 2022, BCI is one of the largest asset managers in Canada.

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management total $67.1 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating companies in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here.

www.quadreal.com

