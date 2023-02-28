Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For CapitaLand Ascott Trust (SGX:HMN)

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 11x, you may consider CapitaLand Ascott Trust (SGX:HMN) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 16.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, CapitaLand Ascott Trust's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For CapitaLand Ascott Trust?

CapitaLand Ascott Trust's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 33% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 33% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 0.8% per annum as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 3.8% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's alarming that CapitaLand Ascott Trust's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of CapitaLand Ascott Trust's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

