Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For African and Overseas Enterprises Limited (JSE:AOO)

It's not a stretch to say that African and Overseas Enterprises Limited's (JSE:AOO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in South Africa, where the median P/E ratio is around 9x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

African and Overseas Enterprises certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Growth For African and Overseas Enterprises?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, African and Overseas Enterprises would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 167% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 33% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 14% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we find it interesting that African and Overseas Enterprises is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From African and Overseas Enterprises' P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of African and Overseas Enterprises revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its P/E as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

