Risks To Shareholder Returns Are Elevated At These Prices For Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.8x Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Hup Seng Industries Berhad could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Hup Seng Industries Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 15%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 44% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 7.9% over the next year. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.7%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Hup Seng Industries Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Bottom Line On Hup Seng Industries Berhad's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of Hup Seng Industries Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 1 warning sign for Hup Seng Industries Berhad that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of Hup Seng Industries Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

