Risk of wintry mix poses travel concerns in southern Ontario

You may want to postpone doing any travelling in southern Ontario Sunday morning, with a round of snow, and potentially freezing drizzle for some, expected to coat the roads with a wintry layer that will slow down commute times. However, conditions shoud improve through the afternoon hours. Some areas could see 5 cm by the time the system departs.

A low-pressure system moving through southern Ontario is bringing snow, at times heavy, through Sunday morning before easing to flurries in the afternoon as the disturbance exits the region. Winter weather travel advisories are in place across a good chunk of the region.

Most of the precipitation will fall as snow as temperatures will hover around or below freezing for much of the event, but there is also a risk for freezing drizzle, which will subside early in the morning. If freezing drizzle does occur, a thin layer of ice may be present underneath a layer of snow.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

"Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance," warns Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the advisory.

Warmer temperatures in southwestern sections, from Windsor to London and along Lake Erie, will force snow to mix with rain or change over to all rain, limiting accumulations in these areas.

Due to the east wind off of the lake, some locations within the Golden Horseshoe may see a bit of enhanced snowfall, especially on the west end of Lake Ontario.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall Sunday morning.

Locations along and north of the Highway 401 corridor, extending up to Barrie, southern Georgian Bay and the east end of Lake Ontario, could see up to 5 cm of wet snow. Along the lakeshore and within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), a few cm is possible with locally up to 5 cm on the table.

Any snow that sticks won’t stick around for very long, however. Temperatures will rise around or just above freezing across southern Ontario heading into next week, melting any accumulated snow. Sunshine returns on Monday.

We’re watching the progress of a potent Colorado low that could bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Prairies by the middle of this week. This storm may influence the development of a new system that could throw a wrench in Ontario’s forecast by the end of the week.

Thumbnail courtesy of Doug Bell.

