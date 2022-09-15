Risk Strategies Acquires Beattie & Associates

Risk Strategies

Purchase bolsters industry-leading National Employee Benefits Practice

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Beattie & Associates, a retail agency in Missouri specializing in employee benefits for both individuals and employers. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Headquartered in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Missouri, Beattie & Associates is led by its principal, Tom Beattie. For more than 30 years, the agency has focused on helping both individuals and businesses across a range of industries, create effective and affordable employee benefits coverages that meet their specific needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom and his team at Beattie & Associates to the Risk Strategies family,” said John Greenbaum, national employee benefits practice leader at Risk Strategies. “Their approach to both team and client work is a great fit with our culture and we’re excited to have them aboard as we expand our capabilities regionally.”

Beattie offers business clients a full range of employee benefit coverages, including group health, disability, life, dental, and vision, as well as associated support services. Beattie’s client base is highly loyal and largely concentrated in the Midwest Region.

“Wanting to preserve our specialty focus and expand our capabilities without losing our high-touch approach to client services made becoming part of Risk Strategies the absolute right choice,” said Beattie. “I’m excited by the possibilities to further extend our relationships and offerings, including property and casualty, to new and existing clients.

In addition to its base in the St. Louis region, Beattie has presence across Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana, as well as Chicago. The Montana presence represents an expansion for Risk Strategies. Beattie’s Chicago presence will complement existing, long-standing Risk Strategies operations.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

