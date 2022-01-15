Risk of death cited as firefighter vaccine mandate stays in place pending union challenge

·4 min read
The City of Richmond has implemented a policy that mandates employees to provide proof of vaccination. A labour arbitrator has refused to stay the policy pending a challenge by unions. (Haley Ryan/CBC - image credit)
The City of Richmond has implemented a policy that mandates employees to provide proof of vaccination. A labour arbitrator has refused to stay the policy pending a challenge by unions. (Haley Ryan/CBC - image credit)

One is a female firefighter who fears the advances she's made in a male-dominated profession will be lost if her unvaccinated status sees her placed on unpaid leave.

Two more say their spouses have already lost their jobs over vaccination and now they fear they'll lose the only remaining income in their households.

And others say they told family members they wouldn't get vaccinated — and now find themselves torn between promises to loved ones and loyalty to a fire department that won't pay them unless they protect themselves against COVID-19.

Six of nine firefighters in Richmond, B.C., placed on unpaid leave because of the city's vaccine mandate provided declarations recently to a labour arbitrator tasked with determining if the rules should stay in place pending a union challenge.

Randall Noonan refused to put the policy on ice while he hears arguments for and against the mandate. In an interim ruling this week, he said the risk to the public outweighs the harm to the individuals affected.

"I understand that some union members who choose not to comply with the policy may suffer significant consequences to their personal lives," Noonan wrote.

"If I were to grant the order sought by the unions, and subsequently employees or others were exposed to the virus and became seriously ill or died, there is no amount of a monetary award that could remedy that."

97.8% compliance

Noonan's ruling provides a window into battles over vaccine mandates playing out at all levels of government.

According to the ruling, 97.8 per cent of the City of Richmond's 2,100 employees have complied with a mandate approved by city council last October, which requires them to provide proof of vaccination or be placed on unpaid leave.

Only 39 regular employees have refused, including the nine firefighters.

Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC
Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC

The International Association of Professional Firefighters and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) have joined forces to fight the mandate.

According to the decision, the unions "have all indicated that they would not oppose an alteration to the policy which would allow for a testing procedure as an alternative to vaccination."

CUPE represents inside workers at city hall, community centres, ice arenas and an aquatic centre as well as outside workers in the recycling depot, works yard, parks and city roads.

The city says Richmond has had a total of 27 "workplace exposure events" including one known case of transmission between two employees.

Facing 'financial ruin'

CUPE expects to highlight "available alternatives to vaccination" at the hearing in the spring, arguing that there are less intrusive ways to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the meantime, the union provided declarations from some of the workers it represents, including several who said they are facing "financial ruin" and feel coerced into getting a vaccination they fear in order to provide benefits for children.

Justin McElroy/CBC
Justin McElroy/CBC

The union claims that mandate necessarily impacts their rights to privacy.

"That is, those who do not comply with the policy 'will have their vaccination status broadcast to the entire workplace' when they do not return to work," Noonan wrote.

The City of Richmond rejected that line of reasoning, arguing that the mandate only reveals a person's willingness to provide proof of vaccination, not whether they are actually vaccinated. Even so, the city says any privacy concerns are outweighed by the need to protect the public.

The arbitrator also pointed out that the policy allows for "bona fide exemptions" but that none of the union members who gave testimony "was able to produce a medical certificate setting out the need for an exemption to the vaccine policy."

'That is the nature of choices'

In making a decision on the interim application to stay the mandate, Noonan considered similar cases from across the country, including ones involving vaccine mandates at Canada Post and the Toronto Transit Commission.

In both those cases, the unions representing employees also sought injunctions against mandates pending final decisions on the policies themselves.

Courts and arbitrators have been asked whether the mandates would do "irreparable harm" to the unvaccinated employees if left in place while the fight over their legality plays itself out.

The Ontario Superior Court judge who heard the TTC case concluded the harm involved was reparable because it could be remedied with compensation and a restoration of seniority if the unions prevail.

"Fundamentally, I do not accept that the TTC's vaccine mandate policy will force anyone to get vaccinated," the judge wrote.

"It will force employees to choose between two alternatives when they do not like either of them. The choice is the individual's to make. Of course, each choice comes with its own consequences; that is the nature of choices."

Noonan didn't give any indication of how he might ultimately rule on the fate of the mandate itself, but conceded that the unions might have some valid concerns about privacy.

"I note, however, that even a lesser policy that required mandatory testing and reporting out of the results of such testing would involve an intrusion into the privacy and bodily integrity rights that may be offensive to some of their members," he wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bob Saget laid to rest at private funeral attended by 'Full House' co-stars, Dave Chappelle and more

    The TV dad died Jan. 9, following a stand-up show.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Edmonton willing to win at all costs amid Evander Kane rumours

    Rumours that the Edmonton Oilers are potentially pursuing Evander Kane as a free agent has NHL fans asking if the former San Jose Shark should be back playing in league after a string of allegations and questionable behaviour. Kane was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout on January 8 by San Jose after violating COVID-19 protocols. He was suspended 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card on October 18. The NHL also investigated gambling, domestic violence and sexual assault allegations levied by Kane’s estranged wife, Anna, in a divorce filing. On October 18, the league stated that the domestic violence allegations levied by Anna Kane against Evander Kane could not be substantiated.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Bobby Clarke blames Ron Hextall for basically everything wrong with Flyers

    Flyers senior advisor Bobby Clarke absolutely torched Ron Hextall on Tuesday, blaming the current state of the franchise on the former GM's "huge mistakes."

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Hockey Canada unveils Olympic women's team looking to avenge gold-medal loss

    Hockey Canada on Tuesday announced its 23-player women's roster for next month's Beijing Olympics, with forwards Victoria Bach and Kristin O'Neill among the final cuts, along with veteran defender Meaghan Mikkelson. Led by captain Marie-Philip Poulin and fellow forward Rebecca Johnston — each of whom will represent their country at a fourth Winter Games — Canada is looking to recapture gold in Beijing after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the United States in the 2018 Olympic final in Pyeong

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.