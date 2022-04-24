Risk of collapse forces closure of Highway 20 in both directions near Drummondville

A police officer stands outside his vehicle where Highway 20 is blocked for an undertermined amount of time near Drummondville, about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal. (Jean-François Dumas/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Quebec's transport ministry said it has "preventively" closed Highway 20 for an indefinite period of time in Drummondville due to a risk of collapse.

The highway is closed in both directions at exit 181, near Foucault Boulevard. Motorists travelling between Quebec and Montreal are being advised to detour via Routes 122 and 143, or Highway 40, according to Transports Québec.

Teams from the transport ministry and police officers with the Sûreté du Québec are on site.

Transport ministry spokesperson Roxanne Pellerin said specialists are assessing the situation and will make recommendations regarding the reopening of the road.

"We will wait for the inspection of this team of specialists to see the nature of the work to be done, which can tell us more about the timeline," she said.

The City of Drummondville issued a statement Saturday afternoon recommending that people avoid the area as much as possible.

It also advised users of the road network to be extra cautious and to respect signage, as well as the instructions of the personnel assigned to guide traffic.