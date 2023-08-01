Are you at risk of being ‘de-banked’?

When_banks_can_close_accounts_–_and_what_to_do_if_yours_is_affected.jpg

Thousands of everyday people are having their bank accounts closed every week in Britain, according to recent data.

A freedom of information request to the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, found that just over 343,000 bank accounts were closed during 2021-22.

Getting “de-banked” can cause confusion and financial problems for many people, especially when they believe they haven’t done anything wrong.

Under the payment accounts regulations, banks can close an account for a long list of obvious reasons, such as instances or suspicions of fraud and money laundering.

But most savers are not aware that their association with certain people, as well as their jobs and where they travel, could also lead to them losing their bank accounts at short notice.

De-banking was not a widely-known occurrence until recently, when Nigel Farage publicly reported that Coutts executives halted the bank’s services to him because he didn’t “align with their values”.

Here, Telegraph Money explains some of the random and confusing reasons why a bank can close your account.

What if I have links with a politician or celebrity?

If you are related to, or associated with, a politician or high-profile person there is a fair chance banks will be investigating you, and may decide to close your account.

Nigel Farage has shone a light on the practice of 'de-banking' - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Savers may not be aware that banks work with third-party investigative bodies and credit reference groups to find and scrutinise account holders for almost any reason.

This includes keeping an eye on so-called politically exposed people. Many MPs have been caught up in this scrutiny, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps admitting they have struggled to get bank accounts due to their roles in Government.

Finally, you can have your account closed if the bank thinks you are a reputational risk and have differing opinions to its values – which Mr Farage claims were the reasons for Coutts closed his account.

Politicians and high-profile people aside, members of the public who know or associate with high-profile people can also find themselves de-banked, even if they aren’t in the public eye.

This is because banks and other financial institutions are required to apply enhanced due diligence to politically exposed individuals – and people associated with them – to ensure that they are not using their institution for money laundering or accepting cash from illegal sources.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is currently reviewing the rules for politically exposed people, and is set to report back on any changes later this year.

What if I’m an immigrant and send/receive money from overseas?

If you have moved to the UK from another country and regularly receive money from abroad – be it from friends or family, or a business – banks may decide to freeze or close your account.

The same could happen if you consistently send large sums of money to overseas accounts.

Ordinary people can find themselves de-banked if they have spent money in countries that are under sanction, or have sent or received money from certain people overseas that banks don’t approve of. This could be those who are politically exposed, under criminal charges, or suspected of fraud in the UK or overseas.

Banks and their third-party partners always keep an eye on international transactions, and if any seem suspicious, banks can close your account or ask you to explain.

What if I use my account to move crypto or gambling winnings?

Banks can be very cautious when dealing with cryptocurrency which, according to recent FCA data, is becoming increasingly popular with younger people.

Cryptocurrencies are unregulated, and as many of the companies that offer this form of currency are based outside of the UK, moving crypto through your account could raise red flags at your bank.

Surprisingly, the same thing can happen when it comes to gambling. There have been claims people have had their accounts shut after receiving deposits of their winnings.

What If I don’t use my account very often?

There may be instances where customers are asked to bank elsewhere if their accounts simply are barely used.

Banks have measures in place for converting bank accounts into dormant accounts when they are unused and unable to contact customers for a certain period of time.

If only one of your accounts hasn’t been used for a while, then a bank could decide to ask you to go elsewhere.

What if I made a mistake, or argued with my bank?

An account can be closed if the information that was given to the bank upon opening was incorrect – either on purpose or by accident. If wrong information means a bank can’t verify your address or identity, for instance, it may not be able to open your account in the first place. If it was an honest mistake, then it is likely a bank will get in touch for clarification first.

Customers should feel empowered to make complaints to their bank when they are unhappy with their service, as long as communications are respectful. Some banks can close an account if a customer is abusive to its staff, either over the phone or in a branch.

Is the Government going to stop de-banking?

While serious issues such as suspected criminal activity should result in the closure of an account, the Treasury and FCA announced they are working on rules to stop bank account closures from happening as frequently.

Under new legislation set to be tabled in Parliament, banks now must give people 90 days’ notice that their account will be shut – up from two months. Banks will also have to tell you the reasons why they are closing the account, unless they are not legally allowed to – for instance, if there is a suspicion of money laundering.

There is also a push to ban banks from closing accounts for political reasons.

However, banks are private institutions and, even with the rule changes, can still close a person’s account for various reasons stated above. If the new legislation comes into force, they’ll just have to give you three months’ notice.