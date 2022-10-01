Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

  • Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field following their NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    1/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field following their NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    2/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    3/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) breaks free from Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) before scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    4/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) breaks free from Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) before scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    5/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    6/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah defensive end Gabe Reid tackles Oregon State wide receiver Jesiah Irish (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    7/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah defensive end Gabe Reid tackles Oregon State wide receiver Jesiah Irish (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele catches a pass against Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    8/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele catches a pass against Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    9/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates after his team scores against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    10/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates after his team scores against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Utah quarterback Cameron Rising battles with Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo before scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    11/11

    Rising's 3 TD passes lead No. 12 Utes past Beavers, 42-16

    Utah quarterback Cameron Rising battles with Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo before scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) runs off the field following their NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) celebrates his interception with teams during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III, right, intercepts the ball from Oregon State wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) breaks free from Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) before scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) steps in front of Oregon State wide receiver John Dunmore (14) before catching an interception and run back for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs for a touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah defensive end Gabe Reid tackles Oregon State wide receiver Jesiah Irish (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele catches a pass against Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson (17) throws against Utah during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates after his team scores against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising battles with Oregon State defensive back Kitan Oladapo before scoring during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
·5 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season. It was the first time Utah finished with four interceptions in a game since a 52-45 victory over UCLA in 2016.

Two of those takeaways came in the red zone.

''We found our toughness,'' senior safety R.J. Hubert said. ''This team has guts, passion, they're tough, and I love these guys.''

Third-string quarterback Ben Gulbranson threw for 177 yards and two interceptions to lead the Beavers. Gulbranson played the final three quarters after starter Chance Nolan left with a neck strain.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) suffered its second straight loss despite rolling up 417 yards and 21 first downs.

''I don't want to say we took a step back, but we definitely didn't take any steps forward,'' senior safety Jaydon Grant said.

Utah broke open a close game with a pair of third quarter touchdowns. Devaughn Vele fought scored on a 16-yard catch. Then, R.J. Hubert picked off a pass from Gulbranson in the end zone and returned it 70 yards to set up Jaylen Dixon's 22-yard scoring run.

A 4-yard toss from Rising to Dalton Kincaid gave the Utes a 42-16 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Clark Phillips III intercepted Nolan twice in the first quarter, becoming the first Utah player since Julian Blackmon in the 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl to have multiple interceptions in the same game. The sophomore cornerback finished with three interceptions - the first Utah player to do since Robert Johnson had three picks against Colorado State in 2009.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said Phillips combines natural speed and quickness with unrivaled preparation to make his mark on the football field.

''There's nobody who studies more film than Clark and that leads to big plays,'' Whittingham said. ''The more film you study, the more big plays you're going to make.''

Phillips snagged his first interception on Oregon State's second play from scrimmage to set up Dixon's diving 19-yard catch three plays later that gave Utah a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

The Beavers answered on their next drive. Silas Bolden took a pitch and ran 29 yards untouched on a reverse to even the score. Phillips jumped a route for his second interception and returned it 38 yards to put Utah back in front midway through the first quarter.

''We noticed formational tendencies and (defensive coordinator Morgan) Scalley put us in position to be able to capitalize on that,'' Phillips said. ''I just so happened to be the outside corner on that (pick-six) play. As soon as I saw the ball snapped and the quarterback looked, I said this is the one and hopefully we score.''

Rising stiff-armed a defender, danced along the sideline, and dragged a would-be tackler to the pylon at the end of a 24-yard run to extend the Utes' lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter.

Atticus Sappington made three field goals - two from 26 and one from 31 yards out - to help Oregon State trim the deficit to 21-16 early in the third quarter.

The Beavers never drew closer after ending a pair of second-half drives with end-zone interceptions.

''We can't turn it over,'' Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. ''Again, I think we've got guys that can help us score points. We just got to do a better job of it.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon State: The Beavers experienced some early success running the ball against Utah's defense. Oregon State tallied 130 rushing yards by halftime while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Utah: The Utes have forced a turnover in seven consecutive games. Utah scored its first 14 points off two takeaways, providing a cushion against a sluggish offense that went 3-and-out on four of the team's first seven drives.

RUNNING MAN

Rising finished as Utah's leading rusher after averaging 10.4 yards per carry on only seven carries. Oregon State didn't account for his elusiveness when plays broke down and the junior quarterback made the Beavers pay.

His 73 yards were his second highest total of the season - trailing only the 91 yards he gained in the season opener against Florida.

''I think a lot of people don't really look at me as a runner,'' Rising said. ''Any chance I get, I like to take advantage of it.''

SHUTTING IT DOWN

Utah forced a turnover on its opponent's opening drive for the second time this season. The Utes have not allowed an opponent to score on their opening drive in all five games so far.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Utah could move closer to the Top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

UP NEXT

Oregon State visits Stanford on Saturday.

Utah visits UCLA on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday. Maier began the year as the backup to veteran Bo Levi Mitchell but became Calgary's starter before its 31-29 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Aug. 25. He has guided the Stampeders (9-5) to victory in three of his five starts heading into the club's home game Saturday night against the Toronto Argonauts (8-5). "Jake's play has been very consistent and, for a young q

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Islanders focused on bouncing back, returning to playoffs

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in four years, the New York Islanders had a long offseason to reflect on what went wrong. With a new coach and mostly the same roster that reached the Stanley Cup semifinals the previous two years, they are ready for a fresh start. “It was nice to reset, have a longer summer to regroup,” center Brock Nelson said. “I think everyone has the belief and confidence in the group that we have. ... We’re not too far removed from a couple of pretty good runs

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and