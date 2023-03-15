Rising waters: Spring flooding and mould are major worries for Canadians

FIRST ONSITE
·6 min read
FIRST ONSITE
FIRST ONSITE

First Onsite survey explores spring melt, severe rains, and flooding threats

Rising waters: Spring flooding and mould are major worries for Canadians

First Onsite survey explores spring melt, severe rains, and flooding threats
First Onsite survey explores spring melt, severe rains, and flooding threats
FOS Weather Graphic 02
FOS Weather Graphic 02


MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Onsite Property Restoration, Canada’s leading property restoration company, marks the end of winter and first day of spring (next week, March 20) with the release of The Spring Melt, a survey that examines Canadians’ concerns, perceptions, and property readiness amid ever-changing weather patterns.

Commissioned by First Onsite, the survey of more than 1500 Canadian adults found that three-in-five people are worried about the damage caused by severe rains and flooding (58%).

Regional flooding concerns were highest in British Columbia (73%) which endured the historic Pacific Northwest floods in 2021. That catastrophe saw several Southern B.C. communities devastated by rain, rising rivers, road closures, and evacuations. Atlantic Canada, still reeling from Hurricane Fiona (the costliest weather event to ever hit Atlantic Canada) was the second most worried region regarding damage caused by severe rains and flooding (65%).

TABLE: Canadian concerns about weather related disasters

Total

B.C.

AB

Man/
Sask

ON

QUE

ATL

Severe rains and flooding

58%

73%

48%

46%

58%

54%

65%

Source: First Onsite Property Restoration

“One of the biggest threats to property is flooding and water damage,” said Jim Mandeville, SVP, Large Loss North America, First Onsite Property Restoration. “In the spring, when the ground is still frozen, thawing snow and heavy rainfall heighten the risk of water damage to residential and commercial properties.”

Drilling down, the survey also asked people’s disaster-related concerns, and three-quarters of people responded, “I am concerned about the risk of mould after a flooding event.” Incidentally, one quarter of Canadians say their home or workplace has already been affected by mould (24%).

People were also concerned about the cost of major renovations (66%) and their level of insurance (53%). Meanwhile, twenty-one per cent of Canadians are worried about landslides and mudslides. However, B.C (39%) and Quebec (28%) are much higher than the national average, likely because they are far more prone to major landslide incidents.

See table below:

The perils of water: top disaster fears

Total

B.C.

AB

Man/
Sask

ON

QUE

ATL

Mould

73%

75%

67%

69%

74%

72%

77%

Landslides/mudslides

21%

39%

13%

7%

17%

28%

19%

Cost of major renovations and repairs

66%

69%

67%

69%

64%

62%

78%

My level of insurance coverage – i.e., whether it is sufficient or not.

53%

60%

56%

49%

55%

43%

55%

Source: First Onsite Property Restoration

“The increased occurrence of natural flooding due to weather events is a constant driver for homeowners, businesses and communities to be more resilient and better prepared for tomorrow,” said Mandeville.

Flooding in Canada
Canada's Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation states that several million homes in Canada are vulnerable to flooding. Overall, flooding has accounted for 40 per cent of weather-related catastrophes in Canada since 1970 according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Some of the recent flooding events in Canada include the Calgary and Southern Alberta Flood, which happened 10-years ago in 2013. This flood cost $1.8 billion in insurance losses and an additional $6 billion in uninsured costs, according to the IPCC. Other major incidents include the 2013 Southern Ontario Flash Flood, the 2017 Quebec floods, the 2019 spring floods in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick and the 2021 British Columbia floods.

Property damage caused by water related events (natural and mechanical flooding) typically accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all emergency responses for First Onsite.

Protecting property from flooding and water damage.
First Onsite, a company that has been on the frontlines of high-risk situations due to climate change, natural disasters, and weather-related events, provides homeowner and business tips on preventing property water damage and protecting against the growth of mould and mildew.

Flood awareness
In the spring, when the climate transitions, and frozen ground begins to thaw, wet snow and heavy rainfall intensify the risk of water damage to residential and commercial properties:

  • Water seepage through leaks in the roof or basement foundation after heavy precipitation

  • Burst pipes

  • Blocked or backed-up sewers and drains

  • Overflow from nearby lakes and rivers

  • Pooling of water from thawing snow and ice, because of slow drainage

Reducing the fisk of mould growth
The excess water and moisture caused by spring showers and melting snow also leads to another hazard: mould growth, especially in dark, damp spaces. For residential and commercial property owners, it is important to be aware of the environmental triggers that feed mould growth — temperature, moisture, and a lack of ventilation.

On properties where water damage from spring flooding has occurred, mould growth poses a severe threat to the sanitation of a property.

Spring back from damage
Property damage can range from small leaks and damage to interior walls, to completely inundating buildings. If severe, water damage can even put stress on the structural integrity of a property. That’s why it’s so important to get a professional restoration team on your side the moment you notice water damage.

With the right planning and resources in place, businesses and residents can be better prepared to respond to flooding emergencies. Having resources to act quickly will also help prevent damage.

FIRST ONSITE is ready 24/7, 365 days per year to help Canadians protect their property. The company offers free commercial and residential spring preparedness guides. Visit our restoration services page for more information. https://firstonsite.ca/spring-weather/

About The Spring Melt Survey
From February 22 to February 24, 2023, an online survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of n=1,506 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum, balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes, a sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding. The survey was offered in both English and French.

About First Onsite
First Onsite Property Restoration is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across Canada, the U.S., and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what’s right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild, and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.ca or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For media inquiries or interview requests:
Lynda Trudell 
MAVERICK Public Relations
M 289-230-4435 | lynda@wearemaverick.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3eca994-e122-4519-8ea4-60691ee9b16c


Latest Stories

  • Ontario faces messy, complex St. Patrick's Day storm setup

    Parts of northern Ontario could see 30+ cm of freshly fallen snow through this weekend, giving a harsh reminder that winter isn't ready to call it quits any time soon

  • St. Patrick's Day storm could offer Ontario plenty of white gold

    A Pacific low will join forces with cold Prairie air and Gulf moisture to bring heavy snow and rain to Ontario as we approach St. Patrick's Day this Friday.

  • $400,000 home is the latest to collapse into the ocean on North Carolina Outer Banks

    It’s the fourth house to collapse since February 2022.

  • Another catalytic converter thief killed under car

    Police found the would-be catalytic converter thief's body under a vehicle on a Georgia dealer's lot.

  • Freaky snake find in Aussie family's backyard: 'Now that's wild'

    A family were stunned to learn they had more than 100 venomous snake eggs hidden in their back yard. Find out about the incredible discovery.

  • Anglers thought they hooked a tiger shark. It was something much bigger, video shows

    The Florida locals were fishing from an Alabama beach when their fishing line caught something big.

  • Coming soon to Florida beaches: Massive, messy and maybe record mounds of seaweed

    A giant blob of seaweed, spanning 5,000 miles and weighing an estimated 6.1 million tons, threatens to blanket Florida beaches and Caribbean islands with smelly piles of decaying brown goop.

  • South B.C. highway passes see more snow, Avalanche Canada urges caution as storm hits

    VANCOUVER — The first day of spring is exactly one week away, but extreme winter conditions still persist on British Columbia's southern and southeastern mountain passes as snowfall warnings are posted for most routes. Environment Canada says anywhere from 15 to 25 centimetres is expected at higher elevations of the passes north and east of Hope by Tuesday morning. Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast along the Sea-to-Sky Highway between Squamish and Whistler, but the weather office says con

  • U.S. withdraws Trump-era land deal in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday it rescinded a land swap deal struck by former President Donald Trump's interior secretary that would have allowed a new road to cut through an Alaska wildlife refuge. The decision comes as President Joe Biden's administration faces heavy criticism from environmental groups for its approval earlier this week of a massive oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic. In a statement, the Interior Department said Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the 2019 land exchange deal between the agency and the Alaska native King Cove Corporation, but would be open to examining other proposals to replace it.

  • Stormy weather slams both coasts: Nor'easter snarls travel; power outages in California

    Both coasts faced wild weather Tuesday: Heavy snow caused travel chaos and power outages in the Northeast; rain pounded California. Updates.

  • Atmospheric River Delivers Heavy Rain to Santa Cruz County

    An atmospheric river brought heavy rain and dangerous flooding to Northern California on Tuesday, March 14, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).The NWS issued flood advisories for multiple towns in the Northern California area. Some communities in Santa Cruz County should be prepared to evacuate, county officials said.The footage was posted to Twitter by a resident of the Santa Cruz Mountains, who said it shows the San Lorenzo River. Credit: Andy Benkert via Storyful

  • Nor'easter heads for New England, New York; California braces for another atmospheric river: Live updates

    California is facing more possible flooding with another atmospheric river poised to roll in. The Northeast braced for an approaching nor'easter.

  • Mi'kmaw elders concerned growing elver industry will harm adult eel populations

    Some Mi'kmaw elders are concerned about the adult eel population as the industry harvesting baby eels, or elvers, grows. Gordon LaBillois said his community Ugpi'ganjig, or Eel River Bar First Nation, about 250 kilometres north of Moncton, was named for its abundance of eels. LaBillois,74, grew up fishing for adult eels. "Whether you're spearing eels or fishing reels with a hook on line, it's trying to physically grab them from their habitat," he said. "You're down there and trying to grab them

  • California weather: Another winter storm as thousands without power

    Thousands of residents have been evacuated from their homes and thousands more are without power.

  • 'I lost everything': Cyclone Yaku unleashes destruction in Peru

    Powerful Cyclone Yaku has unleashed torrents of rain on Peru's northern region in recent days, burying homes and cars in mud and leading to the deaths of at least six people. In the northern coastal towns of Trujillo and Lambayeque, residents waded through knee-high water and cars crawled through inundated streets. The cyclone is the latest crisis hitting Peru, where anti-government protests have rocked the country since Congress removed former President Pedro Castillo from power in December.

  • Late blast of snow increases avalanche risk in southern B.C., forecasters say

    After a blast of late-winter snow across much of southern B.C., forecasters say increased avalanche risks at high elevations are expected to persist through the week. A recent storm system brought up to 25 centimetres of snowfall in areas north and east of Hope, prompting Avalanche Canada to raise its risk to high in those regions and on the South Coast. Forecasters say conditions mean there will likely be naturally occurring avalanches throughout the week. "Typically when a lot of new snow fall

  • 'I'm still buried.' Some SoCal mountain residents still trapped by snow as new storm hits

    Many residents in San Bernardino County's mountains are still far from back to normal, more than two weeks after the historic snowstorms brought unprecedented snowfall.

  • Flood problems grow as new storm moves into California

    WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews rushed to repair a levee break on a storm-swollen river in California's central coast as yet another atmospheric river arrived Monday with the potential to wallop the state's swamped farmland and agricultural communities. The Pajaro River's first levee rupture grew to at least 400 feet (120 meters) since it failed late Friday, officials said. More than 8,500 people were forced to evacuate, and about 50 people had to be rescued as the water rose that night. Still,

  • $3.28-billion Indigenous-led LNG project gets B.C. environmental certificate

    VICTORIA — The Haisla First Nation on British Columbia's northern coast has been granted a provincial environmental assessment certificate for a floating liquefied natural gas facility. The B.C. government said Tuesday the nation, in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corp., proposes to use electricity to operate the LNG facility and export terminal. The $3.28-billion terminal will be supplied with natural gas from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is still under construction. A statement from

  • Wintry 'mess' on the way for Nova Scotia starting Tuesday

    If you've been luxuriating in clear skies and above-zero temperatures over the last few days, brace for some wet weather in much of Nova Scotia beginning on Tuesday. According to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin, the messy weather will begin on Tuesday afternoon, starting with rain in some areas near the coast, before turning to snow. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of Cape Breton and Guysborough County, where some parts could see 25 centimetres or more. There is also a L