Rising tide traps man taking photos in sinkhole 60 feet below, CA officials say

A man was taking photos inside a California sinkhole when the tide came in and trapped him, fire officials said.

The man was rescued Wednesday, May 18, from a sinkhole along Sunset Cliffs in San Diego, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said in a Facebook post.

The sinkhole is also described as an “open ceiling sea cave” that is accessible when the tide is low.

Fencing wraps around the giant hole — which is 60 feet below street level — to keep people from falling inside of it, the fire department told McClatchy News.

Fire officials said the man went into the sinkhole with camera equipment to take photos. He then became stuck when the tide came in.

It’s unclear how he entered the cave or how long he was inside, officials said.

Rescuers hoisted the man from the hole to street level, photos show. He was not injured.

