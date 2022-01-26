Rising Swimwear Brand MEDINA's SS22 Collection Has Us Excited for Summer

An up-and-coming swimwear label, MEDINA has launched a new collection for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

The rising brand calls its products "elevated swimwear with a purpose," crafting one- and two-pieces using sustainable materials like ECONYL® regenerated nylon, which is UV-proof and chlorine-resistant. In addition to the fabric, the label donates 3% of its sales to non-profit organizations that aim to protect the ocean.

The SS22 collection features a total of five one-pieces and five bikini styles, in addition to a summer-ready Jungle Hat. Silhouettes like Rio and Volley are timeless classics arriving in "Butter" yellow, "Jungle" green, "Powder" pink tones and more, while Medusa is highlighted with cutout details on the front and back. Rider is a long-sleeved design, making it ideal for water activities.

As for bikinis, Isola and Hydra come with high-waisted bottoms while Tropic features a high cut. The collection is rounded out with Sunkiss, a versatile option that arrives with a triangle top.

Peep the SS22 editorial above. The swimwear range is now available via MEDINA's web store.