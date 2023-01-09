The rising stars of stage and screen 2023

Charlotte O'Sullivan and Nick Curtis
·7 min read
(ES)
(ES)

Film

Tom Blyth

(Getty Images for EPIX)
(Getty Images for EPIX)

The internet went bonkers on the announcement that the 27-year-old Brummie would be the linchpin of much-anticipated Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. In what’s basically an origin story for fascist President Snow, so vividly brought to life by Donald Sutherland in the 2012 movie, Blyth plays the young Coriolanus, an ambitious teen forced to mentor rebellious tribute Lucy Gray (Rachel Zegler, of West Side Story fame). Blyth was wholly convincing, in Terence Davies’ Benediction, as the gentle Glen Byam Shaw. If he is as compelling as sneaky Snow, this blockbuster could be transformative for him.

Sophie Kauer

(Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures L)
(Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures L)

Sophie Kauer is the British-German cellist who is such a revelation in Todd Field’s Oscar-tipped black comedy Tár. As Olga Metkina, the Russian newcomer who catches the eye of a fêted and languorously predatory conductor (Cate Blanchett, on top form), Kauer is mesmerising – seductive, steely and subtle. She’s currently studying music in Norway, but if the 21-year-old wants to pursue acting, she’ll have no shortage of offers (and hinted, in our interview with her last week, that she may have already had one or two).

Naomi Ackie

(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She already has a dazzling CV, including playing Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody, but 2023 should be Naomi Ackie’s biggest year yet. She’s the star of Pussy Island, a provocative gender-wars drama in which the 30-year-old Londoner is a tough LA waitress, determined to outsmart Channing Tatum’s dodgy tech mogul. Ackie also has a central role in sci-fi thriller Mickey 17, Bong Joon-ho’s first film since Parasite. The plot revolves around a group of clones. How cool that Ackie is one of a kind.

Bally Gill

(Dave Benett)
(Dave Benett)

Bally Gill gets one-on-one time with Judi Dench and Jennifer Saunders in Richard Eyre’s Allelujah (based on Alan Bennett’s play about old age and the NHS). Coventry-born Gill comes across as as properly nice chap on social media and is a brilliant actor – he has won awards for his stage work with the Royal Shakespeare Company. So while he doesn’t need the blessing of a star like Saunders, the fact that she recently described him as “tremendous” and “wonderful” certainly won’t hurt his chances re becoming a household name.

Rosy McEwen

(Mike Marsland/WireImage)
(Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Though Rosy McEwen knocked it out of the park as Desdemona in the National Theatre’s production of Othello, Blue Jean shows she’s just at home on the big screen as the stage. Her superb turn as Jean, a clenched, semi-closeted PE teacher struggling to be her best self in Thatcher’s Britain, just snagged her a BIFA for Best Lead Performance and could well earn her a Bafta (nominations are announced on Friday). The film receives its UK release on February 10. After that, you can see the 27-year-old in Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A, from acclaimed Relic director Natalie Erika James. The future looks very rosy.

Charlotte Regan

(Charlotte Regan)
(Charlotte Regan)

In 2019, Charlotte Regan made a witty short film called Oats & Barley with Harris Dickinson. They’ve teamed up again for her feature-film debut, Scrapper, in which a motherless and uncannily self-sufficient Londoner is confronted by her errant dad (Dickinson, sporting a hilariously two-tone hairdo). Yet it was grime that got Hackney-based Regan into filmmaking. Aged 15 she decided that, since she couldn’t rap as well as her friends, she should shoot videos of them instead. Now 28, she has pals in high places (Scrapper, which screens at Sundance this month, was executive produced by Michael Fassbender) but she’s no nepo baby. Like all the people on this list, she’s just really talented.

Theatre

Anjana Vasan

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Watch out for Anjana Vasan potentially stealing the Almeida’s delayed Streetcar from the production’s ostensible stars Paul Mescal and Patsy Ferran. The London-based, Singapore-born actress and singer-songwriter previously worked with Ferran and director Rebecca Frecknall at this address on a revelatory reimagining of Williams’ Summer and Smoke in 2018, and she was astonishing as Niru in Tanika Gupta’s brilliant reimagining of A Doll’s House, with the story transposed to colonial India at the Lyric Hammersmith in 2019. Since then she starred in Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts on telly, to huge acclaim. It’s great that she’s back on stage.

Travis Alabanza

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

This is a bit of a bumper year for the exciting artist, following the publication of their autobiography None of the Above in 2022 and the success at the Bush Theatre of their one-trans-woman play Overflow, set in a ladies’ loo. First up in January is Sound of the Underground, an homage to London’s alternative club scene that marks Alabanza’s first full-length play for the Royal Court (they also contributed to the venue’s Living Newspapers project during lockdown). Then in March they present the farewell run of their breakthrough work Burgerz – reclaiming a fast-food related transphobic attack – at the Purcell Room.

Tinuke Craig

(Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)
(Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

London-born Craig, still only 35, has been steadily building an eclectic CV, directing works by debbie tucker green (the lower-case is the writer’s preference) and the late Sarah Kane, a National Theatre Hamlet for young audiences (which returns this year), a panto, and an enthralling revival last year of August Wilson’s Jitney at the Old Vic. This February, she makes her Donmar Warehouse debut with Diana Nneka Atuona’s play Trouble in Butetown, which is set in an illegal boarding house in Cardiff during wartime. This young director is definitely on the rise.

Assaad Bouab

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Hankering after Call My Agent and its effortlessly stylish cast? If you missed the West End debut of Camille Cottin, who played Andrea, at the ENO last year, you can catch Assaad Bouab, who played her boss and antagonist (and then babyfather). The French-Moroccan actor makes his National Theatre debut in February opposite Janet McTeer and McKenzie Davis in Simon Stone’s new version of Phaedra, which promises to be as radical as Stone’s Yerma with Billie Piper at the Young Vic. A stalwart of the French stage, Bouab, 42, appeared in Racine’s Phèdre in 2004, and has racked up screen credits this side of the Channel since in The Pursuit of Love, Peaky Blinders and Bad Sisters.

TV

Kadiff Kirwan

(Dave Benett)
(Dave Benett)

Is Kadiff Kirwan one of the TV industry’s best kept secrets? Either way, 2023 could well be the year he breaks through into the mainstream. With roles in Timewasters, Chewing Gum, I May Destroy You and This is Going to Hurt under his belt, he’s also found time to appear in the brilliant spy drama Slow Horses alongside Gary Oldman, and will be starting 2023 playing cheerful religious evangelist Andrew in the Channel 4 comedy Everyone Else Burns. Quite a CV - and he’s also working on developing several comedy series. Watch this space.

Thaddea Graham

(Photography Natasha Pszenicki, Assisted by Monty Vann, Hair: Beni Cotovanu Makeup: Caroline Barnes, Styling by Alice Hare)
(Photography Natasha Pszenicki, Assisted by Monty Vann, Hair: Beni Cotovanu Makeup: Caroline Barnes, Styling by Alice Hare)

The ever-versatile Thaddea Graham is marking 2023 by going back to school - that is, she’s one of the newest cast members to join hit series Sex Education. It marks the latest high-profile role for the actress, who was born in China and raised in County Down. Despite only graduating in 2018 (from London’s Arts Educational School), she’s appeared in the BBC’s horror show Wreck (read our interview with her on it here) and ITV’s crime drama Redemption and bagged a lead role in Netflix’s 2021 fantasy series The Irregulars. And, of course, she’s been on Doctor Who - because what British actor worth their salt hasn’t been?

Ruby Stokes

Stokes in upcoming Netflix series Lockwood &amp; Co (Parisa Taghizadeh)
Stokes in upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co (Parisa Taghizadeh)

Ruby Stokes has already appeared in one of TV’s hottest shows, playing the irritable Francesca Bridgerton in Netflix’s smash-hit show. Born in Hackney, she made her big-screen debut in 2016, playing a younger version of Rooney Mara in the film Una; since then, she’s been the voice of Kitty in the acclaimed animated film Where is Anne Frank? and starred in supernatural thriller A Banquet. More big things are on the horizon in 2023: in addition to a lead role in fantasy series Lockwood & Co, she’ll be appearing alongside Samantha Morton in Paramount+ show The Burning Girls. Phew - expect to see a lot of Stokes this year.

Máiréad Tyers

Máiréad Tyers in upcoming show Extraordinary (Laura Radford/Disney+)
Máiréad Tyers in upcoming show Extraordinary (Laura Radford/Disney+)

Cork native Máiréad Tyers has only been acting a few years, but already has an impressive list of acting credits to her name. Ranging from highbrow (Kenneth Branagh’s 2021 film Belfast, for instance) to thrillers (Felicity Jones’ period drama Borderland), Tyers will be kicking 2023 off in style with a starring role in Disney+’s fantasy show Extraordinary, where she’ll be playing Jen, the only person without powers in a world full of superheroes.

Latest Stories

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • NHL best and worst: Gretzky, McDavid and Marchand all go viral for different reasons

    This past week in the NHL was full of impressive goals, wicked saves, and hilarious viral moments.

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Magic for 5th straight

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 32 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 31 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Orlando Magic 123-115 on Thursday night for their fifth straight win. Ziaire Williams came off the Memphis bench with 6-of-7 shooting and 16 points. Paolo Banchero had 30 points and nine rebounds for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 22 points, 19 in a desperate fourth-quarter comeback attempt. Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds in the Grizzlies' 43-point second qu

  • Gilgeous-Alexander scores 33, leads Thunder past Mavericks

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-109 on Sunday night. It was supposed to be a showdown between two of the league's top scorers in Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, but Doncic — the NBA’s scoring leader with 34 points per game — sat out with a sore left ankle. Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists Saturday in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Gilgeous-Alexander, a guard who enter

  • Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone makes debut for Watford in F.A. Cup loss

    READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup. Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship. Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute. Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerate

  • Morikawa pulls away with late run of birdies at Kapalua

    KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Collin Morikawa can make golf look simple. He has a shot in mind and the ball is going where he's looking. The difference at the Sentry Tournament of Champions is that includes shots on the green. He was particularly effective Saturday on the stretch of scoring holes on the back nine of Kapalua, typically a chance for players to make up ground in a hurry. Morikawa birdied four of the last five holes and pulled away. He finished with a 15-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 65,