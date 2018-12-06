Rising star Lisowski reminds Ronnie O'Sullivan of young self

O’Sullivan is a five-time World champion

Ronnie O’Sullivan admitted he sees a bit of himself in talented youngster Jack Lisowski after the Rocket powered to a 6-1 win over his opponent in the last 16.

The Rocket showed class en route to a convincing triumph over the Cheltenham potter as he secured his place in the last eight at the Barbican in York.

O’Sullivan is chasing a record seventh UK Championship crown and will be looking to defend his title after beating Shaun Murphy in last year’s showpiece.

And he was quick to praise Lisowski after the pair met in York this time around.

“I was just trying to compete – I knew how dangerous he was and what a great season he’s had,” he said. “He’s on the edge of the top 16, he’s full of confidence and reminds me of me when I first came onto the scene.

“He pots some amazing balls, can play any shot in the book, but misses a few easy ones, like I used to. That’s why I never did as well in my early career as I did now.

“At some point, Jack is going to stop learning and start giving some lessons out – he’s good enough to do it and it’s all part and parcel of the game.”