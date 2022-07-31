Rising star Jake Jarman outshines experienced team-mates to win second Commonwealth gold - GETTY IMAGES

This wasn't quite the golden day English gymnastics had been hoping for.

Hopes were high after both the men and the women won the all-around team events, but while Jake Jarman snatched gold from his team-mate James Hall in the individual final, the women could not replicate the same success with silver for Ondine Achampong and fourth place for an emotional Alice Kinsella.

England's youngsters stole the thunder in Birmingham, with Games debutants Jarman, 20, and 18-year-old Achampong outperforming their more experienced team-mates.

This time last year Jarman was a reserve at the Tokyo Olympics and it seems he learned from his Team GB – and now Team England – colleagues including Hall who had been the favourite coming in.

In one of the most touching moments of the Games so far – Hall whose chances were scuppered when he injured his ankle stumbling off the vault – hobbled around supported by Jarman for a joint gold and silver victory lap.

While the vault was Hall’s downfall it is where Jarman has made his name as rising star of men’s gymnastics with a difficult routine securing him a score of 15.3.

Jarman paid tribute to Hall, saying: "I'm feeling really emotional. It's overwhelming. I just don't believe I will experience anything better in my life and to do it here with my team-mate James is just special. He's a legend," said Jarman.

Hall said: "As soon as I hurt my foot Jake was there to help me and I knew I could get to the end. Everyone lifted me, the crowd really lifted me. I think I'm OK, I should be fine to compete in my other finals, and avoid being on my injured foot too much.

"Jake is the champ, he is actually my hero. He's only 20 years old and he has a lot more to come. He told me before the competition that he was going to attempt the hardest possible difficulty on vault. As soon as he said that I just knew he was going to win."

Ondine Achampong won silver for England - GETTY IMAGES

Cyprus continued to punch above their weight with Marios Georgiou claiming a second bronze after his team’s medal of the same shade on Friday night.

Australia’s Georgia Godwin topped the women's podium to complete a stunning recovery after having surgery on both her ankles in November. She had considered withdrawing from the Games as recently as a month ago due to her slow rehabilitation.

Canadian bronze medallist Emma Spence finished 3.6 points clear of Kinsella, who fought right to the end with an elegant and complex floor routine. However, the 2018 balance beam gold medallist was in tears leaving the floor after she made an error on her two-and-a-half twist moving into a somersault that ruled her out from a medal.

Achampong who is headed to university in Berkeley, California this autumn, praised the impact of her older team-mates. "It was amazing doing this with Alice today. Doing it on my own would have been so hard especially as we are all so tired," she said.

"Having Alice to do it with me today really got me through it. The competition today and yesterday I know next time I will be prepared and I am ready."