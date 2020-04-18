A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Energy One Limited's (ASX:EOL) P/E Ratio

Those holding Energy One (ASX:EOL) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 37% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 15% over a quarter. That brought the twelve month gain to a very sharp 60%.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Energy One's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Energy One's P/E of 41.44 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Energy One has a higher P/E than the average company (34.0) in the software industry.

ASX:EOL Price Estimation Relative to Market April 18th 2020

Energy One's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Energy One's 56% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Even better, EPS is up 40% per year over three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Energy One's P/E?

Net debt totals just 8.5% of Energy One's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Energy One's P/E Ratio

Energy One has a P/E of 41.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.7. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is superb. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Energy One recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 30.3 to 41.4 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

