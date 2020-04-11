A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At The First Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNLC) P/E Ratio

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 20% over the last quarter. But that gain wasn't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 9.0% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

View our latest analysis for First Bancorp

How Does First Bancorp's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

First Bancorp's P/E of 10.12 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that First Bancorp has a higher P/E than the average (9.2) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGS:FNLC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that First Bancorp shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Story continues

First Bancorp's earnings per share grew by 8.1% in the last twelve months. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does First Bancorp's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals 62% of First Bancorp's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On First Bancorp's P/E Ratio

First Bancorp's P/E is 10.1 which is below average (14.0) in the US market. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about First Bancorp over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.8 back then to 10.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

You might be able to find a better buy than First Bancorp. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.