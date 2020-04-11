A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FGBI) P/E Ratio

Those holding First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 35% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 30% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 26% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does First Guaranty Bancshares's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 10.44 that there is some investor optimism about First Guaranty Bancshares. The image below shows that First Guaranty Bancshares has a higher P/E than the average (9.2) P/E for companies in the banks industry.

NasdaqGM:FGBI Price Estimation Relative to Market April 11th 2020

First Guaranty Bancshares's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

First Guaranty Bancshares's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. But EPS is up 2.6% over the last 5 years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 1.4% annually. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does First Guaranty Bancshares's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

First Guaranty Bancshares's net debt is 13% of its market cap. It would probably deserve a higher P/E ratio if it was net cash, since it would have more options for growth.

The Bottom Line On First Guaranty Bancshares's P/E Ratio

First Guaranty Bancshares trades on a P/E ratio of 10.4, which is below the US market average of 14.0. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings are improving. The P/E ratio implies the market is cautious about longer term prospects. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about First Guaranty Bancshares over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.7 back then to 10.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

You might be able to find a better buy than First Guaranty Bancshares. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

