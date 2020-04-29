A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Intevac, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IVAC) P/E Ratio

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 30% in the last month alone, although it is still down 14% over the last quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 9.2% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Intevac's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Intevac's P/E of 54.54 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.5) for companies in the tech industry is a lot lower than Intevac's P/E.

NasdaqGS:IVAC Price Estimation Relative to Market April 29th 2020

Intevac's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Intevac's earnings per share fell by 64% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 44% over the last 3 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Intevac's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

With net cash of US$38m, Intevac has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 30% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Intevac's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 54.5, Intevac is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains the potential for future growth. If this growth fails to materialise, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Intevac over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 41.9 back then to 54.5 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Intevac. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

