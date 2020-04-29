A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Oxford Metrics plc's (LON:OMG) P/E Ratio

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 7.7% over the last quarter. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 7.6% wasn't so sweet.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Oxford Metrics's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Oxford Metrics's P/E is 31.16. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (32.3) for companies in the software industry is roughly the same as Oxford Metrics's P/E.

AIM:OMG Price Estimation Relative to Market April 29th 2020

That indicates that the market expects Oxford Metrics will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Oxford Metrics increased earnings per share by 3.0% last year. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 5.3%, annually, over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Oxford Metrics's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of UK£14m, Oxford Metrics has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 11% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Oxford Metrics's P/E Ratio

Oxford Metrics has a P/E of 31.2. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.0. Earnings improved over the last year. And the healthy balance sheet means the company can sustain growth while the P/E suggests shareholders think it will. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Oxford Metrics over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 23.7 back then to 31.2 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

