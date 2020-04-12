A Rising Share Price Has Us Looking Closely At Aeffe S.p.A.'s (BIT:AEF) P/E Ratio

Those holding Aeffe (BIT:AEF) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 49% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 40% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 61% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Aeffe Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Aeffe's P/E of 9.90 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.5) for companies in the luxury industry is higher than Aeffe's P/E.

BIT:AEF Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Aeffe shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Aeffe, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Aeffe's earnings per share fell by 30% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 34% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Aeffe's Balance Sheet

Aeffe has net debt equal to 37% of its market cap. While it's worth keeping this in mind, it isn't a worry.

The Verdict On Aeffe's P/E Ratio

Aeffe trades on a P/E ratio of 9.9, which is below the IT market average of 13.5. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Aeffe's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 6.7 to 9.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.