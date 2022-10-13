Rising Production of Vitamins to Necessitate Robust Sodium Methoxide Market Demand by 3% CAGR through 2027

FACT.MR
·6 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Sodium Methoxide Market Gains Impetus with Burgeoning Demand for Chemical Fibers and Processed Oil

Tokyo, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s latest research report on the global sodium methoxide market offers an elaborate analysis on leading segments in terms of form, packaging type, application, end-use industry, and region. It also provides detailed information about key players and the vital strategies adopted by them to gain a competitive edge.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global sodium methoxide market is projected to expand by more than 3% during the forecast period (2018 – 2027). Need for chemicals used in the production of chemical fibers and dyes, oil processing, and medicinal formulations that call for catalytic reactions are some of the major factors that have led to expansion of the sodium methoxide market.

Additionally, the sodium methoxide market is anticipated to expand throughout the course of the forecast period as a result of rising demand from several applications, particularly the pharmaceutical and agro-based sectors. In the commercial electrolytic method that uses inert gas, sodium methoxide is made from sodium chloride and methanol.

The global sodium methoxide market will also be driven by its use as a catalyst in the biodiesel sector. However, sodium methoxide is considered to be a common catalyst in the manufacturing of biodiesel and is highly reactive to oxygen.

In order to prevent it from breaking down into sodium hydroxide and methanol at high temperatures, it is maintained away from moisture, water, or air. Rising amount of biodiesel that can be produced as a result of the high demand for fuel and government initiatives in some nations to blend it with other fuels is also set to aid growth. Demand for sodium methylate has increased as a result of the rising biodiesel production capacity of various companies.

Get A Sample Copy of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2800

The pharmaceuticals sector represented a sizable portion of the sodium methoxide market. Production of several molecules, ranging from medicines to agrichemicals, is possible by using sodium methoxide. It is employed in the pharmaceutical sector to produce a large number of vitamins, including vitamin B1, vitamin A1, trimethoprim, and sulfadoxine.

Asia Pacific is set to dominate the sodium methoxide market in the next decade. The market for sodium methoxide is projected to be driven by increasing use of the chemical in the bio-energy sector in both developed and emerging nations like China and India. Manufacturers are utilizing cutting-edge technology to produce sodium methoxide in order to draw in a variety of end-use sectors and increase their market share & profitability margins on a global scale.

Key Takeaways:

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan sodium methoxide market is poised to expand by 1.5x through 2027.

  • Europe currently dominates the sodium methoxide market with a share of more than 35%.

  • In Asia Pacific, China is projected to generate the lion’s share amid the presence of a large number of chemical manufacturers.

  • Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to showcase steady growth with ongoing development of new manufacturing facilities.

  • North America sodium methoxide market is set to grow 1.3x during the forecast period (2018-2027).

Growth Drivers:

  • Rising use of sodium methoxide as a catalyst in various applications such as synthetic detergents, grease, and oil processing is likely to aid growth.

  • Use of sodium methoxide for the synthesis of several compounds, right from agrochemicals to pharmaceuticals, is set to push growth.

Restraints:

  • Presence of mercury in sodium methoxide can lead to difficulty in breathing, itchiness, and heart issues, which may hamper its demand.

  • High price of methanol and sodium metal that are used for the production of sodium methoxide may obstruct the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2800

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the sodium methoxide market are likely to adopt a wide range of development tactics such as product launches, product approvals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures. They are developing innovative products to cater to the changing requirements of their clients.

For instance,

  • In April 2018, BASF announced that its facility for sodium methoxide in Brazil will be able to produce more product. A 30% increase in terms of capacity will be made from the current 60,000 metric tons to 80,000 metric tons. The plant will start working in 2020 with the extra capacity.

  • In January 2020, a new silica plant with several applications was discovered in the German region of Geesthacht by the company Evonik.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • BASF SE

  • Evonik Industries

  • E.I du Pont de Nemours and company

  • Anhul jinbang Medicines Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • Inner Mongolia Lantal Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Supra Group of Companies

  • Desatec

  • Senxuan

Get Full Access of this Report through our Secure Payment Options

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2800

More Valuable Insights on Sodium Methoxide Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global sodium methoxide market for the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of sodium methoxide through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Form:

  • Amorphous Powder

  • Aqueous Solution

By Packaging Type:

  • Drums

  • Bulk Containers

  • Glass Bottles

By Application:

  • Catalyst

  • Precipitant

By End-use Industry:

  • Bio-energy

  • Life Science and Pharmaceutical

  • Agriculture

  • Metallurgy

  • Mining

  • Oil & Gas

  • Personal Care

  • Others (Plastics, Painting, Transport & Machinery)

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Covered in the Sodium Methoxide Report

  • What is the projected value of the sodium methoxide market in 2018?

  • At what rate will the global sodium methoxide market grow until 2027?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the sodium methoxide market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global sodium methoxide market during 2018-2027?

  • Which are the factors driving the sodium methoxide market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the sodium methoxide market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Sodium Ethyl P-hydroxybenzoate Market: The global sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate market is predicted to expand rapidly due to its increasing use in various food items such as fruit juice and jelly. As sodium is a necessary mineral, demand for sodium ethyl p-hydroxybenzoate is also anticipated to remain steady.

Sodium Sulphite Market: The global sodium sulphite market showcased a CAGR of 1.1% in the historical period of 2015 to 2019. Rising demand for solar energy is likely to drive the global market in the next decade. The sodium sulphite market is mainly being driven by rising demand for preservatives in packaged foods, medicines, and cosmetics.

Sodium Chlorate Market: As per Fact.MR, the sodium chlorate market exhibited steady growth at a CAGR of 4.1% over the past half-decade. Growth is attributed to rising demand for pulp and paper in paperboards, hygiene goods, and chemical production.

Check it Out More Reports by Fact.MR on Chemical & Material Industry

https://www.factmr.com/industry/chemical-materials

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232
E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog


Latest Stories

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Players from across Western Canada to compete in Sask. Asian basketball tournament

    After a long wait, an annual Thanksgiving weekend basketball event is back in Regina this year. The Saskatchewan Asian Basketball Invitational Tournament, also known as SABIT, runs this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The tournament began in 2003 and gradually became an annual event over the Thanksgiving weekend for many, including people who had moved away and would be home for the holiday. Mick Lauagan is one of the players. He's been part of the tournament since 2004. "Th

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m