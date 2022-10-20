Rising Pet Ownership will propel the Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market to reach US$ 56,828 Mn during the forecast period of 2022-32 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Germany Animal Specialty Drugs Market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 2.4% through the forecast period. Consumers prefer online veterinary pharmacies to purchase companion animal specialty drugs

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global companion animal specialty drugs market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 56,828.56 Mn by 2032, with the market growing at an average CAGR of 4.21% from 2022 to 2032. Currently valued at US$ 37,624.67 Mn, the companion animal specialty drugs market is driven by the growing adoption of pets and the rising focus on animal health. The rise in the number of animal-derived products will further aid the growth of the companion animal specialty drugs market during the forecast period.



In the past few years, there’s been a rise in the number of pet owners as well as a growing awareness regarding the health of pet animals. In addition to this, technological advances in the administration of novel veterinary medicines will likely supplement the growth of the companion animal specialty drugs market through the assessment period. Again, the manufacture and approval of new drugs for the treatment of various animal ailments is stimulating the demand for companion animal specialty drugs. For instance, the growing occurrence of obesity amongst pet dogs and other companion animals contributes to a surge in the sales of anti-obesity drugs.

Moreover, the significant rise in the number of animal healthcare and NGOs in the past couple of years is one of the major growth drivers of the companion animal specialty drugs market. Also, some pet diseases can even lead to serious effects on humans and need to be mitigated so as to deter infection. All of these factors contribute to the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

“Surge in the introduction of new veterinary medicines, rise in the number of pet owners, and growing awareness of animal health are furling the global growth of the companion animal specialty drugs market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Surging number of animal healthcare centers and NGOs will strengthen the market prospects.

The companion animal specialty drugs market in the U.S. will account for 88% of the North American market share.

Brazil’s companion animal specialty drugs market will be valued at US$ 426 Mn in 2022.

The companion animal specialty drugs market in Germany will expand at a CAGR of 2.4%.

Online veterinary pharmacies will grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The parasiticide drug segment accounted for a market share of 32.2% in

By product type, the vaccines segment will reach a value of US$ 2.89 Bn in 2022.

By route of administration, the oral segment will account for a value of US$ 2.86 Bn in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Virbac S.A., Biogenesis Bago SA, Piramal Group, Zoetis, NEOGEN Corporation., Vetoquinol S.A., and Ceva Santé Animale among others are some of the major players in the companion animal specialty drugs market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on developing innovative products with fewer side effects. These organizations are also adopting tactics like product releases, partnerships, collaborations, and other inorganic strategies to expand their consumer base.

More Insights into Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global companion animal specialty drugs market, providing historical data and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, parasiticides, heartworm, behavioral products, nutritional products, anti-obesity drugs, skin care products, vaccines), distribution channel (modern trade, online distribution, neighborhood stores, other retail formats), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the vaccines segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a value of about US$ 2.89 Bn in 2022. On the basis of the distribution channel, online veterinary pharmacies will likely account for 37.8% of the market share while expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the companion animal specialty drugs market in the United States will likely account for 88% of the revenue share in North America. The growing adoption of pets coupled with many pet owners interested in taking better care of their pets fuels the growth of the companion animal specialty drugs market in this country. Brazil and Germany are two other countries that are expected to register considerable growth in the companion animal specialty drugs market during the forecast period.

Key Segments in the Companion Animal Specialty Drugs Market

By Product:

Antibiotics

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Parasiticides

Heartworm

Behavioral Products

Nutritional Products

Anti-Obesity Drugs

Skin Care Products

Vaccines



By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Online Distribution

Neighborhood Stores

Other Retail Format

