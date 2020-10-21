These rising local power players are advancing the community through activism, education, and more

When a person’s passions include changing the way things are done in their chosen industry and community, life’s work goes beyond philanthropy to innovation. You may not have known their names before, but these South Florida locals are powerhouse influencers who are revolutionizing our world in both big and small ways.

The Activist Historian

For Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs, it was an African American history course as an undergraduate at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee that changed the course of her life. “I was riveted,” says Hobbs, a native of Suwannee on Florida’s northern Gulf coast. “It filled in so many blanks and answered questions that I’d always had.” Growing up in post-segregation Florida, she remembers noticing the unevenness of resources in her Black community. She swiftly changed her major from business to history, igniting a passion that would guide her career as a historian, educator and activist.

This fall, as associate provost of Florida Memorial University, South Florida’s only historically Black university, Hobbs launched the Social Justice Institute, a solutions-focused think tank and research center examining racial disparities and injustice in Miami-Dade County and across Florida. It was founded, in part, as a direct response to the nation’s reckoning with its legacy of systemic racism after the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in late spring—but it was also a vision years in the making.

View photos Dr. Tameka Hobbs. More

A year after Hobbs joined the faculty of FMU in 2011, she was confronted with another historical flashpoint of racial violence when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was killed by a neighborhood watchman in Sanford, Florida, sparking the Black Lives Matter movement. At the time, Hobbs was deep into the writing and research of what would become her 2016 award-winning book, Democracy Abroad, Lynching at Home: Racial Violence in Florida, centering around the oral histories of four 1940s Florida lynchings, including 15-year-old Willie James Howard, who was from her hometown and a contemporary of her grandfather’s. She juxtaposes these acts of local violence with the country’s growing global reputation as a bastion of democracy during the World War II era.

As the mother of two young boys, troubled by the sense of history repeating itself, Hobbs had an epiphany that would plant the seed for the Social Justice Institute: “Your scholarship, your writing and reading, is not enough.” She traveled to Sanford with 150 FMU students for a teachable moment in activism. When she later discovered that Martin’s mother Sybrina Fulton was an alumnus of FMU, they worked together to house the Trayvon Martin Foundation at the campus library in 2014.

“There’s more we can do here to solve these problems,” says Hobbs. “We can leverage the intellect of our faculty, galvanize our students and work with the community to create change.” The Social Justice Institute will focus its energies on eight key areas, including systemic racism, economic and environmental justice, and civic engagement. This fall, the campus welcomed activist and organizer Valencia Gunder as their first “advocate in residence.”

“We are Black Lives Matter University,” says Hobbs. “We had to respond by creating something with long-lasting impact.”

Story continues