Rising labor tensions in Hollywood: Why directors predict tough negotiations with studios

Anousha Sakoui
·5 min read
The Directors Guild of America headquarters is pictured on April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. Hollywood's unions announced Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, that they have reached an agreement on pandemic protocols with major studios that will allow the broad resumption of production of films and television after six months of empty sets and widespread unemployment. The Directors Guild of America, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the Basic Crafts unions and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists jointly announced the deal reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after months of planning and negotiating. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
The Directors Guild of America headquarters is pictured on April 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. In a recent memo, the union's leadership telegraphed that contract negotiations would be tough. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Throughout its 87-year history, the Directors Guild of America has staged a strike only once — a walkout in 1987 that lasted 5 minutes (or 12 minutes by some accounts).

In contrast to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the DGA has traditionally avoided showdowns with the studios, bargained early and remained tight-lipped about its goals.

But this year may be different.

In a recent message to its 19,000 members, DGA leaders signaled that negotiations would be tough and that the union is in no rush to begin negotiating a new contract to replace one that expires June 3. They also indicated that they may let the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA go first, a notable departure from practice in recent years in which the DGA has preferred to take the lead and establish a bargaining template for other unions, whose contracts also expire in June.

Such a decision could give more bargaining leverage to the more strident WGA — which many believed is poised to strike for the first time since the 100-day walkout in 2007-08 — and underscores the level of discontent between Hollywood unions and their employers.

"This year promises to be an extremely challenging negotiating environment — one of the most difficult and complex we have faced in many years — with studios continuing to consolidate and become increasingly vertically integrated, and with extraordinary economic headwinds facing our industry and our nation," said DGA negotiations committee chairman Jon Avnet and National Executive Director Russell Hollander in a joint statement Monday.

So what's behind the growing unrest?

In their message, the leaders addressed sweeping changes in the industry that have occurred during the pandemic and amid a surge in streaming, which has created new job opportunities but also deepened anxieties about how directors, writers and actors are compensated across multiple new platforms as fewer people watch movies on the big screen.

"This year’s negotiations are about more than bargaining a strong contract for the next three years — they’re about setting the course for the future of our industry and ensuring the sustainability of hundreds of thousands of good, union jobs," Avnet and Hollander added, echoing a similar message they delivered in November.

The DGA's top goals include fighting for higher wages, which have been eroded by inflation; securing more funding for its health and pension plans, which have been buffeted by steep stock market losses; and a better deal on streaming residuals — the fees directors and others fetch after the initial airings of shows.

With each of the studios now owning their own streaming services, one of the challenges for the DGA members, as well as other creators in Hollywood, is a lack of transparency over how residuals are calculated.

Historically, studios would have to pay members every time their show or film was screened, now it is harder for creators to know how many times their content has been viewed and the size of the audience.

Adding to friction is the shortening of TV seasons and the fact that residuals payments are often in the form of lump sums, rather than a stream of income that can support creators throughout their careers.

Whether the DGA and other unions can deliver on promises of better pay and working conditions remains to be seen.

Major media companies that own the studios are facing their own pressures. They have been slashing jobs amid fears of a recession, lackluster box office returns and questions about the viability of the streaming business as subscriptions have slowed.

"It's going to be hard and they want to manage expectations because there are economic headwinds right now about consolidation within our industry and that we are almost in a recession," said Dimitry Krol, senior counsel at law firm Loeb & Loeb.

Steve Ross, a professor of history at USC, also predicts a tough fight.

"I have a sense that studios and TV entities are going to dig in," Ross said. "They saw a big spike in revenue during COVID, with everybody turning to streaming and now we know that streaming service subscriptions have fallen off. So they are going to look for ways to keep profits high."

A representative for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, declined to comment.

To be sure, the industry was on edge that 2020 would be the year that Hollywood would see its first strike since 2007. But the pandemic removed any leverage unions had to walk out.

And some industry veterans say its too early to predict whether a strike will occur this year.

The DGA has not yet set any dates for negotiations for studios. And the WGA has also told its members that reports it would strike are premature, according to a post on its website.

There has been friction in the past between the unions, with WGA leaders rejecting the idea that they must follow any bargaining pattern established by another guild — or negotiate early.

The WGA prefers to wait until closer to the expiration of its contract to agree to any deal. "Deadlines make deals," said one WGA source who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The writers wanted all three of the unions to team up and negotiate with the studios jointly, as the studios do, but this has not been possible, the person said.

Absent that, the WGA would prefer to have the other unions hold off bargaining so that it can negotiate first.

The writers aren't likely to begin talks with the studios until March, the source said.

"We will only begin bargaining when we believe we have the most leverage to win the best possible deal for DGA Directors and their teams," Avnet and Hollander said in their statement to members.

Some observers think the other unions might this year let the WGA lead the negotiations, as they did in 2007.

"In the past that WGA has been the most radical of the three and they've been the most likely to go on strike," Ross said. "I think they're going to fight the battle right up front. I think the DGA wants to see what kind of deal the WGA can forge."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • John Tortorella bans iPads from Flyers' bench: 'It's a major problem'

    John Tortorella's latest crusade comes against the use of tablets on the bench, hoping his players will be more present while following the action on the ice.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou