Rising Investments in Firefighters’ Safety to Bode Well for Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Increasing Oil & Gas Industry Infrastructure Fuelling Growth Opportunities for Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Manufacturers

United States, Rockville MD, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market is valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Self-contained breathing apparatus continue to experience rapid technological changes with an expansion of scope, including tracking and physiological monitoring of indoor firefighters. Self-contained breathing systems have witnessed the integration of personal warning security alarms. Self-contained breathers, such as self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), are commonly used by firefighters and emergency responders to provide breathing air in life-threatening situations.

For Critical Insights on Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=763

SCBA have become increasingly popular as a product to ensure safety from unexpected hazards, which is expected to push global sales beyond US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2032.

What Makes the United States a Huge Market for SCBA?

The U.S. self-contained breathing equipment market holds the largest market share at 91.5% in North America and is poised to record 4.5% CAGR over the projected years.

High product penetration in the United States is due to the strict regulatory scenario and increased employee awareness of personal safety. An increase in large-scale infrastructure projects in the industrial sector is expected to drive the growth of the SCBA market in the country.

Optimal market conditions such as highly skilled labor and affordable modern infrastructure are expected to increase the number of manufacturing facilities in the country. As a result, the United States will see high product demand growth over the coming years.

How is the Russia SCBA Market Predicted to Evolve?
The Russia self-contained breathing apparatus market is expected to hold 41.7% market share in Europe by the end of 2032.

Russia has some of the largest multinational oil & gas companies in the world. SCBA is also used in the oil & gas sector on a large scale in the country. Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of the fire service sector in Russia, thereby increasing the demand for self-contained breathing systems.

Open circuit SCBA is in high demand in European nations such as Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=763

Key Segments Covered in the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Industry Survey

  • SCBA Market by Type :

    • Closed-Circuit

    • Open-Circuit

      • Positive Pressure Operation

      • Negative Pressure Operation

  • SCBA Market by Application Sector :

    • Chemical & Petrochemicals

    • Oil & Gas

    • Firefighting

    • Mining

    • Paints & Coatings

    • Other

  • SCBA Market by Sales Channel :

    • Direct Sales

    • Online Sales

    • Specialty Stores

    • Others

Competitive Landscape

The global self-contained breathing apparatus market is highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several regional and international players. Marketing strategies such as new product launches, product upgradation, conducting thorough research & developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations are being adopted by key players.

For instance:

  • 3M Corporation in May 2022 launched a new self-contained breathing apparatus solution designed specifically for law enforcement and special operations. The 3M Scott X3-21 Pro SCBA is the first SCBA-certified with the NFPA 1986 standard on respiratory protection equipment for tactical operations.

  • MSA Safety in July 2021 announced a partnership with U.K.-based non-profit FIRE AID to help protect firefighters across developing countries.

Get Customization on Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=763

Key players in the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market

  • 3M Corporation

  • Kimberly Clark Incorporation

  • Avon Protection Systems Incorporation

  • MSA Safety Incorporation

  • Alpha Pro Tech Corporation

  • Bullard Limited

  • Dragerwerk Limited

Key Takeaways from Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Study

  • Open circuit SCBA is likely to reach a market share of 78.2% by the end of 2032.

  • Demand for positive pressure open circuit SCBA is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2032.

  • Firefighting application is likely to grow 1.9X over the forecast years.

  • Direct sales of SCBA will provide an absolute opportunity US$ 557.3 million by 2032.

  • Based on region, demand for self-contained breathing apparatus is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% in Europe.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned automotive team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs.

With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 Billion-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Heat Exchangers Market- Global sales of heat exchangers are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. In the year 2021, the global heat exchangers market was valued at US$ 18.94 billion, and is anticipated to reach US$ 34.24 billion by 2031.

Energy Storage Systems Market- Consumption of energy storage systems is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, the global energy storage systems market stands at US$ 45.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Conveyor System Market- The global conveyor system market is anticipated to witness a growth at 2.9%, generating an absolute $ opportunity surpassing US$ 3.1 Bn. It is projected to surpass US$ 12.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021–2031).

Vertical Lift Module Market- According to Fact.MR, the global vertical lift module market is anticipated to exhibit above 8% CAGR during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2030. Due to the fast evolving ecommerce and logistics sectors, the requirement for cost optimized automated pick up and distribution solutions are increasing significantly.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that waterjet cutting machine revenues will expand nearly 1.6x between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 1.5 Bn in 2031 with a 10 year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5%.

U.S. Vacuum Pumps Market- Vacuum pump sales in the United States reach a value of US$ 1.7 billion in 2021. The U.S. vacuum pumps market is projected to rise at 6.6% CAGR to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.43 billion by the end of 2032.

Construction Glass Market- According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the construction glass market surpassed US$ 46 Bn in 2020. Steady growth in sales for construction glass seems to provide a positive outlook to the industry.

Microwave Magnetron Market- The global microwave magnetron market is estimated to have a valuation of around US$ 572 Mn at present. Sales of microwave magnetrons are slated to accelerate at a steady CAGR of 5.2% to top US$ 947 Mn by 2031. Demand for pulsed magnetrons is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Ammunition Market- The global ammunition market was valued at US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021, and is projected to register a Y-o-Y increase of 4.16% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 20 Billion. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.7% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 35 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Personal Protective Equipment Market- As of 2021, sales of personal protective equipment were valued at US$ 51.5 Billion, and are expected to surge at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.9% in 2022, reaching US$ 53 Billion. Across the forecast period ranging from 2022-2032, the personal protective equipment market value is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 100.3 Billion.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in Budapest

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Kylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., finished in 58.40 seconds, .18 seconds behind winner Regan Smith of the United States. Claire Curzan of the U.S., was third in 58.67 seconds. "I’m really happy to stand on the podium," Masse said. "It’s always an incredible feeling to compete at world championships and fight for the podium

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Planche Collective is making space for marginalized skateboarders in Montreal

    Cheers ring through Montreal's Jarry Park as skateboarders race down a hill on a cool and windy Sunday afternoon. They smack their boards on the concrete, taking turns facing off in a friendly match as part of Planche Collective's biweekly skate sessions. The collective was started last year with the mission of creating a barrier-free space for women, queer, trans, Black and Indigenous people and other people of colour to get into skateboarding — regardless of skill level. Seeing a lack of welco

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Body-checking experience does not protect against concussions and injuries, says U of C study

    A study by the University of Calgary's Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre says despite what may be widely believed — that more body checking experience protects players from injuries and concussions — it discovered the opposite to be true. The three-year research project found 15- to 17-year-old hockey players with three or more years of body checking experience had more than double the injuries and concussions than those with two years or less experience. "This is just further evidence in