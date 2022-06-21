Rising Investments in Firefighters’ Safety to Bode Well for Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the recent published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) market is valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.



Self-contained breathing apparatus continue to experience rapid technological changes with an expansion of scope, including tracking and physiological monitoring of indoor firefighters. Self-contained breathing systems have witnessed the integration of personal warning security alarms. Self-contained breathers, such as self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), are commonly used by firefighters and emergency responders to provide breathing air in life-threatening situations.

SCBA have become increasingly popular as a product to ensure safety from unexpected hazards, which is expected to push global sales beyond US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2032.

What Makes the United States a Huge Market for SCBA?

The U.S. self-contained breathing equipment market holds the largest market share at 91.5% in North America and is poised to record 4.5% CAGR over the projected years.

High product penetration in the United States is due to the strict regulatory scenario and increased employee awareness of personal safety. An increase in large-scale infrastructure projects in the industrial sector is expected to drive the growth of the SCBA market in the country.

Optimal market conditions such as highly skilled labor and affordable modern infrastructure are expected to increase the number of manufacturing facilities in the country. As a result, the United States will see high product demand growth over the coming years.

How is the Russia SCBA Market Predicted to Evolve?

The Russia self-contained breathing apparatus market is expected to hold 41.7% market share in Europe by the end of 2032.

Russia has some of the largest multinational oil & gas companies in the world. SCBA is also used in the oil & gas sector on a large scale in the country. Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of the fire service sector in Russia, thereby increasing the demand for self-contained breathing systems.

Open circuit SCBA is in high demand in European nations such as Spain, France, and the United Kingdom.

Key Segments Covered in the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Industry Survey

SCBA Market by Type :



Closed-Circuit

Open-Circuit Positive Pressure Operation Negative Pressure Operation



SCBA Market by Application Sector :



Chemical & Petrochemicals

Oil & Gas Firefighting Mining Paints & Coatings Other



SCBA Market by Sales Channel :



Direct Sales

Online Sales Specialty Stores Others



Competitive Landscape

The global self-contained breathing apparatus market is highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of several regional and international players. Marketing strategies such as new product launches, product upgradation, conducting thorough research & developments, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships & collaborations are being adopted by key players.

For instance:

3M Corporation in May 2022 launched a new self-contained breathing apparatus solution designed specifically for law enforcement and special operations. The 3M Scott X3-21 Pro SCBA is the first SCBA-certified with the NFPA 1986 standard on respiratory protection equipment for tactical operations.

MSA Safety in July 2021 announced a partnership with U.K.-based non-profit FIRE AID to help protect firefighters across developing countries.

Key players in the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market

3M Corporation

Kimberly Clark Incorporation

Avon Protection Systems Incorporation

MSA Safety Incorporation

Alpha Pro Tech Corporation

Bullard Limited

Dragerwerk Limited





Key Takeaways from Self-contained Breathing Apparatus Market Study

Open circuit SCBA is likely to reach a market share of 78.2% by the end of 2032.

Demand for positive pressure open circuit SCBA is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2032.

Firefighting application is likely to grow 1.9X over the forecast years.

Direct sales of SCBA will provide an absolute opportunity US$ 557.3 million by 2032.

Based on region, demand for self-contained breathing apparatus is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% in Europe.





