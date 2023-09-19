Rising food prices prompts more demand for Meals on Wheels

During the pandemic, Meals on Wheels Sudbury experienced an increase in demand for its affordable and nutritious home-cooked meals.

The organization delivers more than 45,000 meals annually across the Greater Sudbury region – which is 8,000 more meals a year than what the organization distributed pre-pandemic.

To meet the demand, the organization needed to improve its systems and processes, specifically to upgrade its client database to ensure efficiency.

Meals on Wheels Sudbury was one of numerous community service organizations that received funding through the federal government’s Community Services Recovery Fund. Through the program, $2.2 million was distributed to 25 projects in northeastern Ontario. In Greater Sudbury, 19 organizations shared about $1 million in funding aimed to help them adapt, recover and grow post-pandemic.

Meals on Wheels Sudbury received $100,000 from the federal program, which will be used to improve its client database system.

“We will be able to purchase a database that will serve our needs,” said Shannon Ketchabaw, executive director of Meals of Wheels Sudbury. “Part of that funding will be used to transition that database over to all of our clients now, training the staff to ensure they know how to use the database and then implementation. It will be a year-long project.”

The organization, through volunteer drivers, delivers meals to more than 500 clients across Greater Sudbury, Cartier, Killarney, Wahnapitae, Wanup and Estaire. About 85 per cent of the organization’s client base is seniors, with many others living with physical and mental health challenges. The organization not only provides food security but volunteers also conduct wellness check-ins in the process of delivery.

At the height of the pandemic, the number of clients increased to more than 600. Unfortunately, the current situation is trending upwards again as people struggle to make ends meet due to skyrocketing food prices, said Ketchabaw.

The federal funding program, made available to community help organizations, will be dispersed through three umbrella organizations in the region: United Way Centraide North East Ontario, Sudbury Community Foundation and Canadian Red Cross.

The following organizations received funding:

- $27,000 to Sudbury Manitoulin Children's Foundation for office equipment, IT upgrade, and update digital infrastructure.

- $22,000 to Church of Christ the King to development communications strategy and training programs.

- $10,000 to The Sudbury Rowing Club to The Sudbury Rowing Club's website relaunch.

- $19,475 to the Sudbury Women's Centre for a server refresh.

- $25,000 to New Hope Services for improvements on safety and security for the Samaritan Centre.

- $93,418 to the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee for a fundraising and communication plan.

- $100,000 to the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario for tenant migration and amalgamation and modern workplace implementation.

- $66,553 to Alzheimer Society Sudbury-Manitoulin North Bay for an IT system update.

- $65,000 to The Salvation Army Sudbury Cedar Place for a communication solutions project.

- $97,750 to the Northern Initiative for Northern Action to address current and future needs of the community through hybrid programming, intake and training.

- $86,480 to the Afro Women and Youth Foundation to improve the lives of Black women and youth who are newcomers/refugees through adaptable and sustainable programs.

- $69,650 to Cultural Industries North for workforce and education programs to adapt workforce education and training programs to support the transfer of skills and knowledge of emerging talent, workers and individuals seeking new career paths.

- $62,488 to the Art Gallery of Sudbury to engage the broader community (Indigenous and vulnerable populations) to participate in visual arts education.

- $50,000 to the N’Swakamok Native Friendship Centre to meet the needs of the community through the revitalization of programming.

- $46,617 to the Sudbury Canoe Club to teach Olympic-style kayak and canoe racing skills to Indigenous and marginalized youth.

- $35,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters Association of the City of Greater Sudbury to invest in video conferencing to reach youth no able to attend in-person education and skills-building sessions.

- $29,600 to the Sudbury Finnish Rest Home Society Inc. to purchase wireless technology with hearing assistive support to deliver programs, improve safety and enhance accessibility for the hearing impaired and provide live stream capabilities.

- $25,410 to Myths and Mirrors Community Arts to form an advisory committee to evaluate the current mentorship program and create programming to best meet the challenging and diverse needs of the community.

- $25,000 to the Sudbury Kinsmen Family Centre Foundation to purchase laundry equipment for families using the House of Kin.

