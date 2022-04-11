Rising Designer Marshall Columbia Introduces Oversized Puffy Bag

Marshall Columbia, the up-and-coming designer loved by Hunter Schafer, Dua Lipa and more, has dropped his third collection. The range features new additions to his puffy handbag lineup, which has been spotted all over Instagram.

"I always try to pull from early memories as my initial reference point for a collection... I’ve been thinking a lot back to when the only thing me and my neighborhood friends would do was skate," the creative speaks of the inspiration behind his latest creations. "There was a skatepark right next to my house so it was the obvious thing to do growing up in the suburbs of Colorado. Even when we weren’t at the skatepark we were either playing Tony Hawk’s Underground or staying up all night watching skate videos on YouTube." He further points out the experiences he went through growing up: "Growing up gay in this environment was also very hard and triggering. Skate culture was very toxic and homophobic which is a big reason I stopped skating after junior high. So in this collection, I want to create an environment that I wish I had growing up. What would it look like if the skatepark was an inclusive place?"

Standing out from the collection is the new Moonflower Shoulder Bag, which is offered in blue, pink, neon green and black. The silhouette dons a puffy look similar to Columbia's previous designs, with a thick, padded shoulder strap that allows the bag to be worn crossbody or on the shoulder. The bold accessory is styled with a range of hoodies, tank tops, knit shrugs and more featuring cut-out details. Further highlights include an eyewear collaboration with TD Kent, comprised of four sunglasses in blue and yellow tints.

Head over to Marshall Columbia's website to see Collection 3 in full and to shop the new Moonflower Shoulder Bag.