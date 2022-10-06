Rising Concerns about the Dental Hygiene Due to the Changing Lifestyle is Uplifting the Periodontal Market: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

U.K. Periodontal Market is expected at a CAGR of 11% through 2032. Device segment in the product category of the periodontal market, is expected to present high growth at a CAGR rate of 11.3% by the end of the forecast period, with a projected market share of about 84.8% in the global market in 2032.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the market size for the global periodontal market is expected to reach US$ 9.1 Bn in 2022. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 10.4% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of ~US$ 24.4 Bn in 2032.



Periodontal disease or periodontitis is a serious infection of gum that ultimately results in gum inflammation and damage or even jawbone destruction over a period of time. Usually caused by poor oral hygiene, the periodontal diseases even become a risk factor for various heart and lung diseases too.

The increased alcohol consumption, smoking, and unhealthy dietary habits are the major lifestyle changing factors that further lead to dental issues. According to a study published in the Journal of Periodontology in 2020, alcohol consumption increases periodontitis risk factors and exacerbates symptoms for those who already have the condition. These factors usually lead to poor dental hygiene and further increases the chances of encountering periodontal diseases. Thus, portrays a positive impact on the growth of the periodontal market.

According to the American Academy of Periodontology, the biggest risk factors that can lead to the development or progression of periodontal or gum diseases include aging, smoking or tobacco use, genetic-related factors, stress, certain medications like oral contraceptives, anti-depressants and others, other systemic diseases, poor nutrition or obesity and many others.

For Instance:

In August 2021, BIOLASE, Inc. announced a clinical advisory collaboration that will promote dental laser adoption and boost the hands-on training opportunities. This collaboration was announced with Dr. L. Stephen Buchanan, who is one of the top endodontists in the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Device type dominated the market with 77 . 6 % market share in the product segment of the global periodontal market in 2021.

Scaling and root planing procedures accounted for 36 . 1 % of the global market share in 2021.

Dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 with a share of 5 7 . 4 % of the end user category of the global periodontal market.

North America dominates among the seven regions, with a market share of 34.4% in 2021.

“Increasing prevalence of the gum diseases and the advancements in terms of the technology used in diagnostic instruments is set to propel the sales of the periodontal market across the globe,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

The periodontal market is highly fragmented because of the large number of players in the market both local and international. There is a broad range of products that can be categorized under the periodontal market, making it a broad market. The strategies that are majorly followed by the key players of the periodontal market include product launches and expansions.

In June 2018, LM-Instruments Oy, a subsidiary of Planmeca Oy, introduced ten new products to its LM Sharp Diamond™ hand instruments portfolio. It includes a sickle scaler called LM-SharpJack.

In May 2021, Sandoz, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, announced the expansion of its production capabilities in Europe to strengthen European antibiotic manufacturing.

Key Market Segments Covered in Periodontal Industry Research

By Product:

Device Type

Drug Type

By Procedures:

Scaling And Root Planing

Gum Grafting

Regenerative Therapy

Dental Crown Lengthening

Periodontal Pocket Procedures

Single Tooth Dental Implants

Multiple Tooth Dental Implants



By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practice

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





