Rising Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy & Retinal Disorders to Increase Usage of Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras: Fact.MR Analysis

Major Players In The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Camera Market Are Focusing On Obtaining Regulatory Clearances, Developing Technologically Cutting-Edge Products, Introducing New Products, And Partnering And Acquiring Other Businesses. These Tactics Will Help the Market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Expand Across the World

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 140 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2026.



Images of the eye's inner structure are taken with fundus cameras. These cameras have characteristics such as red-free, colour, and angiography imaging. To capture photos of the eye's interior structure, a fundus camera consists of a specialised low-power microscope. Several eye illnesses are identified and treated using these images. With many buyers and market participants, this is a market with perfect competition. Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other medical specialists employ fundus cameras.

The biggest markets for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras are North America and Europe. The North American market is expanding as a result of the rising elderly population, increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, and accelerating speed of technological development in products.

Which Factors Should Be Considered by New Market Players to Generate Higher Revenue Streams?

“Production of Improved Fundus Cameras – The Way Ahead”

One of the essential ocular technologies for imaging the retina and sub-retinal, which cover the inner surface of the eye, is fundus photography. Several eye conditions, including age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, can be diagnosed and monitored with fundus cameras.

Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other qualified medical practitioners frequently employ fundus cameras. According to the diagnostic procedures, these gadgets are divided into mydriatic, non-mydriatic, and other fundus cameras.

Due to technological obsolescence, particularly concerning mydriatic fundus cameras, the global market for fundus cameras is extremely saturated.

Manufacturers of non-mydriatic handheld fundus cameras are concentrating on the creation of sturdy, high-performance fundus cameras with enhanced quality, with the creation of hybrid cameras being one of the ground-breaking innovations to emerge in recent years.

Key Segments Covered in the Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Industry Survey

By Type :



Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras

Mydriatic Fundus Cameras Hybrid Fundus Cameras





By End User :



Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices Others



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

Several businesses are attempting to commercialize tiny tabletop fundus cameras that can show real-time eye images to aid in alignment using infrared light. R&D in fundus photography is anticipated to provide companies with lucrative market growth prospects.

Topcon Healthcare purchased the manufacturer of ophthalmic products, VISIA Imaging S.r.l., in July 2021. With this tactical move, Topcon will be better able to manufacture and develop anterior segment devices, such as Topcon fundus cameras. Additionally, this acquisition should strengthen Topcon's position in the ophthalmic device market.



Key players in the Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market

Canon, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Kowa Company Ltd.

NIDEK Co., Ltd.

Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

Optovue Incorporated

Topcon Corporation

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

Key Takeaways from Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Study

The innovative features of non-mydriatic cameras, such as portability, fluorescein imaging, and live-action systems, as well as the thorough anatomical inspection provided by the product, can be credited for the segment's dominance.

Ophthalmic & optometrist offices enjoy a prominent position in the market among end users.

Growing demand for primary eye care, increase in the number of optometrist practitioners around the world, and lower prices charged by ophthalmic and optometrist offices, especially in comparison to ophthalmologists, are key factors propelling segment growth.

Worldwide demand for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2026.

