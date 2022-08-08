Rising Cases of Diabetic Retinopathy & Retinal Disorders to Increase Usage of Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras: Fact.MR Analysis

Major Players In The Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Camera Market Are Focusing On Obtaining Regulatory Clearances, Developing Technologically Cutting-Edge Products, Introducing New Products, And Partnering And Acquiring Other Businesses. These Tactics Will Help the Market for Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Expand Across the World

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 140 million in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2026.

Images of the eye's inner structure are taken with fundus cameras. These cameras have characteristics such as red-free, colour, and angiography imaging. To capture photos of the eye's interior structure, a fundus camera consists of a specialised low-power microscope. Several eye illnesses are identified and treated using these images. With many buyers and market participants, this is a market with perfect competition. Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other medical specialists employ fundus cameras.

For Critical Insights on Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7593

The biggest markets for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras are North America and Europe. The North American market is expanding as a result of the rising elderly population, increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, and accelerating speed of technological development in products.

Which Factors Should Be Considered by New Market Players to Generate Higher Revenue Streams?

“Production of Improved Fundus Cameras – The Way Ahead”

One of the essential ocular technologies for imaging the retina and sub-retinal, which cover the inner surface of the eye, is fundus photography. Several eye conditions, including age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy, can be diagnosed and monitored with fundus cameras.

Optometrists, ophthalmologists, and other qualified medical practitioners frequently employ fundus cameras. According to the diagnostic procedures, these gadgets are divided into mydriatic, non-mydriatic, and other fundus cameras.

Due to technological obsolescence, particularly concerning mydriatic fundus cameras, the global market for fundus cameras is extremely saturated.

Manufacturers of non-mydriatic handheld fundus cameras are concentrating on the creation of sturdy, high-performance fundus cameras with enhanced quality, with the creation of hybrid cameras being one of the ground-breaking innovations to emerge in recent years.

To learn more about Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7593

Key Segments Covered in the Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Industry Survey

  • By Type :

    • Non-mydriatic Fundus Cameras

    • Mydriatic Fundus Cameras

    • Hybrid Fundus Cameras

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Ophthalmology Clinics

    • Ophthalmic & Optometrist Offices

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Competitive Landscape

Several businesses are attempting to commercialize tiny tabletop fundus cameras that can show real-time eye images to aid in alignment using infrared light. R&D in fundus photography is anticipated to provide companies with lucrative market growth prospects.

  • Topcon Healthcare purchased the manufacturer of ophthalmic products, VISIA Imaging S.r.l., in July 2021. With this tactical move, Topcon will be better able to manufacture and develop anterior segment devices, such as Topcon fundus cameras. Additionally, this acquisition should strengthen Topcon's position in the ophthalmic device market.

Get Customization on Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7593

Key players in the Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market

  • Canon, Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

  • Kowa Company Ltd.

  • NIDEK Co., Ltd.

  • Optomed Oy (Ltd.)

  • Optovue Incorporated

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

Key Takeaways from Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market Study

  • The innovative features of non-mydriatic cameras, such as portability, fluorescein imaging, and live-action systems, as well as the thorough anatomical inspection provided by the product, can be credited for the segment's dominance.

  • Ophthalmic & optometrist offices enjoy a prominent position in the market among end users.

  • Growing demand for primary eye care, increase in the number of optometrist practitioners around the world, and lower prices charged by ophthalmic and optometrist offices, especially in comparison to ophthalmologists, are key factors propelling segment growth.

  • Worldwide demand for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2026.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Oncology Biosimilars Market- The market for oncology biosimilars is anticipated to surge up at an astronomical pace, registering a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from, and 2022 to 2032. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 4 Billion, and is likely to rise at a Y-o-Y growth rate of 5% in 2022 to reach US$ 4.2 Billion.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market- The global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 Bn in 2020. Sales of hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices are slated to rise at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach US$ 7.3 Bn by the end of 2028, with North America remaining the most lucrative regional market.

Mycoplasma Detection Systems Market- The global mycoplasma detection systems market is likely to be valued at US$ 600 Million in FY 2022, up from US$ 560 Million in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 7.1%.

Heart Valve Devices Market- The global heart valve devices market is likely to be valued at US$ 11.16 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 9.85 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 13.3%. From 2022 to 2032, heart valve devices sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 13% to reach a value of US$ 37.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

Medical Device Technologies Market- Demand for medical device technologies was valued at US$ 470.32 Billion in 2021, and is likely to flourish at a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 4.6% in 2022, reaching US$ 491.95 Billion. From 2022-2032, the industry is poised to experience a CAGR of 3%, anticipated to close at a valuation of US$ 663 Billion.

Ocular Drug Delivery Technology Market- The global ocular drug delivery technology market is likely to be valued at US$ 17.74 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 16.4 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 8.2%. From 2022 to 2032, the ocular drug delivery technology industry is poised to flourish at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach a value of US$ 39 Billion by the end of 2032.

Swab Sticks Market- Global sales of swab sticks are estimated to be valued at US$ 1.79 Bn in 2022. Looking ahead, the global swab sticks market is predicted to reach US$ 3.24 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market- The market is being driven primarily by rising demand for assays and reagents across regions. As of 2021, the industry was valued at US$ 690 Million, and witnessed a Y-o-Y expansion of 9.4% in 2022 to be valued at US$ 755 Million. By 2032, the market is poised to reach US$ 1,630 Million.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market- The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is likely to be valued at US$ 5.7 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 9.6%. From 2022 to 2032, oligonucleotide synthesis demand is poised to flourish at a CAGR of 11.5% to reach a value of US$ 17 Billion by the end of 2032.

Biomarkers Market- The global sales of Biomarkers in 2021 was held at US$ 59.1 Bn. With 15.3%, the projected market growth during 2022 - 2032 is expected to be significantly higher than the historical growth. Safety Biomarkers are expected to be the highest revenue generating biomarker type, with a projected growth of 15.9% during 2022 – 2032.

