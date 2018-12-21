Rising Canadian stars to watch in 2019

Canada’s future is in good hands.

As 2018 slowly comes to a close, Yahoo Sports Canada is taking a look back at an incredible year in athletics. But as we take this time to reflect on what has been, it’s also fun to look at what may become.

Year after year, Canada produces standout athletes in several different sports, and 2019 appears to be no different. Canadian sport fans have quite a few notable up-and-comers to be excited about in 2019, and while our rising talent certainly isn’t limited to just the five athletes mentioned below, we’re confident these young burgeoning stars will lead a fresh crop of Canadian athletes in the year to come.

Alphonso Davies

Okay, so Alphonso Davies isn’t exactly an up-and-comer, but there’s a good reason why he’s at the top of our list.

Having just been named the Canadian men’s soccer player of the year, Davies is already a star in his home country, but the teenaged prodigy is well on his way to become an international superstar.

At 18 years old, Davies is the youngest player ever to win the prestigious award, thanks to a standout year with the Vancouver Whitecaps where he scored eight goals and added 11 assists. The talented midfielder will take his game to Europe in 2019, joining Bayern Munich after the German powerhouse submitted a record-breaking US$22-million transfer deal to secure Davies’ services until 2023.

He may not be a starter in Europe right away, as Bayern Munich has a pretty stacked squad, but Davies has made a habit of rising to the challenge early in his young career. The talented youngster is already drawing comparisons to both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the best to ever play the game.

Davies could very well become the next big name in the beautiful game, and that journey will begin in 2019.

R.J. Barrett

The Mississauga, Ont., native is enjoying his first — and likely only — season of NCAA basketball, averaging 24.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Duke Blue Devils. Barrett, who entered the NCAA season as one of the brightest young stars in college basketball, is a potential first-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, though he may have to battle Duke teammate Zion Williamson for that honour.

Next year is shaping up to be quite the year for Barrett, who leads a Blue Devils team that looks primed to challenge for the NCAA Men’s Basketball championship. Add that to what will likely be a successful night at the NBA Draft, followed by his NBA debut just a few short months later, and there’s simply no way we could leave Barrett off of this list.

He’s a superstar in the making, and 2019 will likely be the year that R.J. Barrett becomes a household name across the country.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Following an incredible junior career, the native of Montreal, Que., reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 109 in 2018 at just 18 years old. The highlight of his 2018 season came when he successfully defended his title at the ATP Challenger in June, becoming the youngest player in history to retain his title at that tournament.

Along with Denis Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime represents a Canadian surge in the professional tennis ranks. The young star, who experienced a health scare at the U.S. Open when he was forced to retire from his match due to heart palpitations, is setting his sights on the 2019 season, saying he hopes to crack the top 100 after a strong season in 2018.

This tennis phenom is definitely one to watch in 2019.

Stephen Gogolev

The figuring skating phenom from Toronto, Ont., is coming off of an incredible year, picking up the championship title at the 2018–19 Junior Grand Prix Final, as well as the top prize at the 2018 JGP Slovakia. He’s the youngest skater ever to win the men’s competition at the Junior Grand Prix Final, breaking a record that was previously held by Yuzuru Hanyu.

And did we mention that he’s only 14 years old?

Known for his incredible jumps — he’s the youngest figure skater ever to land a quad lutz at just 13 years old — Gogolev is looking to ride the momentum into 2019, a year that will likely set him on a path for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Keep your eyes on Gogolev, as he’s likely to become the next big name in Canadian figure skating.

Matthew Savoie

You may not have heard the name Matthew Savoie, but that will likely change in 2019. The 14-year-old hockey phenom, who is already drawing comparisons to both Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, has applied to Hockey Canada for exceptional status in the hopes of gaining early entry in the Western Hockey League.

Hockey Canada has yet to make its decision, but there’s little reason to believe it won’t grant Savoie early access, making him the first under-aged player ever to be permitted to play in the WHL. He’s currently playing midget hockey with Northern Alberta X-Treme Prep, where he’s scored 24 goals and added 32 assists in just 24 games.

He may not become a household name in 2019, but if Savoie is to develop as both Crosby and MacKinnon did in the junior ranks, Canadian hockey fans could take a shine to this young stud very quickly.