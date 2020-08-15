A rising basketball prodigy, a pandemic, a fatal shooting. The Semaj Miller story

Taloma Miller looks through a stack of photos of her late son Semaj and lingers on a school portrait of him when he was much younger. Semaj Miller, a 14-year-old basketball player with NBA potential according to some, was shot and killed in Compton on July 29. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The two coaches sat in chairs behind the basket along the wall of the brick-lined gym at Lueders Park in Compton and pondered the what-ifs.

Months earlier, before the novel coronavirus outbreak halted his youth basketball season, 14-year-old Semaj Miller perfected his dribbling and made shot after shot on that court.

Miller already stood 6 feet 6. Derrick Cooper and Tony Thomas predicted future stardom. They know NBA talent when they see it.

Cooper mentored James Harden, the 2018 NBA most valuable player with the Houston Rockets, in youth basketball. Thomas coached San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan at Compton High, where Miller intended to enroll this month.

But now, instead of looking forward to seeing Miller one day play at Staples Center, they are preparing for his funeral.

Semaj Miller shoots a free throw during a youth basketball game. (From the Miller family)

On July 29, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at 2:20 p.m. They found Miller unconscious in a South L.A. courtyard surrounded by beige apartments. He had been shot to death.

The L.A. County medical examiner-coroner determined his death was caused by a gunshot wound to the torso.

The tragedy caught the attention of celebrity entertainers and athletes.

As friends and loved ones grapple with Miller's death, the community at large is wrestling with a related issue: how to keep kids out of trouble amid a pandemic, which some claim is leading to a summer of increased violence and bloodshed.

When Miller started playing basketball at age 5, he didn’t completely understand the rules. Instead of dribbling to the basket, he found his mother, Taloma Miller, in the stands, walked over to her and handed her the ball.

“I was like, ‘What are you doing? Take the ball to the basket, not to me,’ ” Miller said, chuckling.

In a life marked by constant transition, Semaj's mother and sports centered him and gave him focus. He was born in San Diego as the second youngest of five children. Semaj never knew his father, said Miller, who acknowledged struggling in the past with substance abuse.

The family moved between San Diego, Los Angeles, Azusa and Pomona as Taloma Miller switched jobs, ranging from Chuck E. Cheese to an assisted-living care worker.

All the while, she signed up Semaj for sports. He tried karate, boxing and soccer and played on a team in entertainer Snoop Dogg’s youth football league. But he gravitated toward basketball.

His height made him “built for it,” said his mother.

Taloma Miller wears one of Semaj's basketball medals.

Nearly three years ago, through a housing assistance program, the family moved to a three-bedroom home off 94th Street and Main Street in South Los Angeles.

Semaj decorated his room with his personal game jerseys and trophies, his mother said. His size-16 shoes were scattered across the floor.

Miller said she was grateful to no longer worry about expensive rent payments. But she worried about safety.

“I thought if I minded my business and raised my children, making sure the household is taken care of and I didn’t affiliate myself with those doing negative things, we would be OK,” she said.

