Rising asphalt costs pave way for Wellington North budget concerns

WELLINGTON NORTH ‒ As the township's 2023 asphalt budget increases by a quarter million dollars more than budgeted, some councillors are concerned about where that money will come from.

Wellington North council approved increasing their budget for the 2023 asphalt program by an additional $262,885.98 during their regular council meeting this afternoon.

Paving eight roads total, the project was initially budgeted at $1,270,000 and is eight per cent higher than anticipated.

“I know there are increases to everything that these days,” said Coun. Steve McCabe. “So I just want to make sure we all know where (that money is) coming from.”

CAO Brooke Lambert explained that as per capital planning, all expenses are being monitored and will be reviewed during a council meeting in July.

“As part of our capital planning, we are monitoring all the expenses,” said Lambert. “We'll be able to provide both an update in terms of the status (on all capital projects) and then any financial cost to be included, including the budget.”

Coun. Penny Renken was not against the budget increase but wanted to know whether choosing the lowest bidding company is reflective of the quality produced.

Council awarded the contract to E.C. King Contracting, a division of Miller Paving Limited for $1.38 million, excluding tax.

“Roads always look great when they're first done,” said Renken. “But what about the durability one, two, three years down the road.”

But Tammy Stevenson, senior project manager, explained that the town has had past work done by the contractors and is “confident with their quality of work” and that “they'll be able to complete this project.”

Of the eight projects proposed, six came in over budget.

On Wellington Street West, a “small patch” east of Queen Street West was budgeted at $4,500 but will cost $7,000.

The other roads included in the project are:

According to the Ontario Asphalt Pavement Council's Asphalt Cement (AC) index, the price of AC has increased 68 per cent since 2018.

Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.

