Rishi Sunak's discount scheme leads to 'busiest Monday of the year'

Pubs and restaurants had “the busiest Monday of the year” with customer numbers “doubling in a week” as thousands took up the Eat Out to Help Out discount on the first day of its launch.

Outlets reported a huge boost in demand and data from payments provider SumUp showed that spending at restaurants and cafes on Monday was 16.4 per cent higher than the previous Monday.

However, several restaurant owners said there had been confusion among customers who were unaware that the discount was capped at £10 or did not apply to alcohol.

The scheme gives consumers 50 per cent off their bill for food and soft drinks from Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

The Owl pub in Loughton, Essex, tweeted that it had been the busiest Monday of the year so far, while Andrew Macleod, of Emilia’s Crafted Pasta in London, said it had been a “roaring success” with guest numbers double what they were last week.

John Molnar, of The Cod’s Scallops, a fish and chip shop chain in Nottingham, said: “We had a really busy day on Monday with eat in sales exceeding takeaway for the first time since lock down.”

Figures published by HMRC on Tuesday showed that 73,089 restaurants have signed up for the scheme.

However, some restaurant owners expressed concerns about the complicated admin involved and confusion from customers.

Chris Marsh, of Spanish City, a dining complex in Whitley Bay, Tyneside, said that while he was pleased the scheme is in place, the laborious process of calculating bills manually had slowed things down.

“We found the first day to run a lot smoother than predicted,” he added. “It did slow things down at the till as we have to manually calculate the bill.”

Charlotte Hay, of the Pig and Whistle at Healing Manor, near Grimsby, said that some customers had been rude when they realised the discount was capped at £10.

She said: “Most are aware of how the Government’s scheme works, however some are adamant it should be applied to their alcohol bill as well.”

She added that calculating the VAT due was complicated as the till system automatically applied it to the discounted rate when it should be charged on the original price. She said checking the correct amount has been claimed will be “a lot of work”.

The Treasury has said that the scheme has been designed to be as simple as possible to administer and has been introduced to protect 1.8 million jobs in the hospitality sector.