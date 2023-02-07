Cabinet reshuffle: Greg Hands picked as Tory chairman by Rishi Sunak - who's in and who's out?

Rishi Sunak - Toby Melville/Reuters

Rishi Sunak has conducted a small Cabinet reshuffle today, including the appointment of Greg Hands as new Conservative chairman.

Mr Hands has replaced Nadhim Zahawi, who was sacked more than a week ago following a row over his tax affairs.

But Mr Sunak's shake-up went further than a single appointment, with changes to a number of roles - including a significant increase in the powers of Kemi Badenoch, who takes on the mantle of Business and Trade Secretary.

Grant Shapps - Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary

Grant Shapps - Jordan Pettitt

Mr Shapps, who previously headed up the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis), has seen his remit change.

His role has now been tweaked to focus entirely on energy and the Government's net zero objectives.

Michelle Donelan - Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary

Michelle Donelan - Neil Hall/EPA

Ms Donelan, the former Culture Secretary, takes on the new role of Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

It is part of Mr Sunak's emphasis on science and innovation, in which he hopes Britain can become world-beating.

Kemi Badenoch - Business and Trade Secretary

Kemi Badenoch - Kirsty Wigglesworth

Ms Badenoch, who was previously at the Department for International Trade, takes on a merged role as Secretary of State for Business and Trade.

She remains President of the Board of Trade, and the Minister for Women and Equalities. Her new role amounts to more power for Ms Badenoch, who was fourth in last summer's Conservative leadership contest.

Lucy Frazer - Culture, Media and Sport Secretary

Lucy Frazer - Richard Townshend

Ms Frazer takes on the role of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport. Previously, the job title also included 'Digital', a further sign of shifting responsibilities.

She has been promoted from her previous post as housing minister, and is also a former solicitor general and prisons minister.

Greg Hands - Tory Party chairman

Greg Hands - Henry Nicholls/Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo

Mr Hands, who was previously a minister at the now-merged Department for International Trade, takes on the role of Conservative Party chairman.

He has been a prominent supporter of Mr Sunak and played an active role in his leadership campaigns.

Mr Sunak wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning: "I am excited to be asked by Rishi Sunak to be Chairman of the Conservatives.

"I joined the Party in 1986 - a ward chairman in 1992, a councillor in 1998, a Group Leader in 1999, an MP in 2005, a Minister in 2011 - an honour to chair it in 2023! The work starts right away."

What has happened to Dominic Raab?

Dominic Raab remains in post as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary.

An investigation is currently taking place into eight formal complaints surrounding Mr Raab's behaviour. He said late last year he would "rebut and refute" all allegations against him, which he has firmly denied.

Asked if Rishi Sunak should use today’s expected reshuffle to remove Dominic Raab from the Cabinet, Andrew Mitchell, a Foreign Office minister, said on Tuesday morning: "No. There is a process around these allegations that have been made about Dominic and that process should be followed."